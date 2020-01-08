Local Basketball Teams Return For Play Post-Holiday Tournaments

By Larry Thoeming

Clinton County News

Breese Central hosted a girls shootout for teams from near and far. The six game affair saw Greenville best Jerseyville 57-29 in the opener, while Okawville took down Goreville 52-32. Next, Carterville, from the deep South clipped Springfield are Rochester 65-31. Highland’s Lady Bulldogs then beat Lincoln HS of Vincennes, Indiana in a closer contest, 55-49.

Mater Dei then went at it with the undefeated Lady Tigers of Paris. Despite a stellar performance by Meredith Innes, the Paris club stayed unbeaten(19-0) with a 52-41 win over MD. Nashville’s Lady Hornets then eked out a 30-29 over the Piasa Lady Birds, before the host team battled the very strong Bethalto Civic Memorial Lady Eagles, succumbing to them 53-39.

On the boys side, Mater Dei went .2-0 on the weekend, beating Alton Marquette on Friday night, the travelling to Olney, where the Knights improved to 14-3 with a 63-42 win over their hosts.

Wesclin’s Warriors avenged a loss to Central in the Mater Dei Tournament by besting the Cougars 42-32, forcing Central into 14 turnovers. Freshman Grant Fridley had a splendid game and led the scoring with 13 points. Central then rebounded on Saturday night by whipping a very good Freeburg team 70-61. CHS is now 6-9 on the year.

Also, the Wesclin girls won their fourth game of the year by keeping the Carlyle Lady Indians winless with a 44-35 victory.