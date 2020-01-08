Metro East Humane Society Hosts Adult Spelling Bee Fundraiser to Benefit Its Homeless Animals

Tickets Are Available for Purchase Online at MEHS.org/events/adult-spelling-bee-presented-by-hortica

EDWARDSVILLE – Metro East Humane Society (MEHS) is hosting an Adult Spelling Bee presented by Hortica on Saturday, January 18 at Recess Brewing in Edwardsville. The doors will open at 6 p.m. and students must be in their seats for the first test at 7 p.m. All proceeds will benefit the homeless cats and dogs of MEHS.

“Last year’s first Adult Spelling Bee was a sold-out event, and we’re hoping for another success again this year. We are excited to be opening a second MEHS facility in Highland in 2020, and events like this help us to raise the funds needed to continue the lifesaving work we do in the community.” said Amanda Kernan, Development Manager of MEHS.

Show off your spelling prowess at Metro East Humane Society’s Adult Spelling Bee. Teams of 4 will compete for bragging rights. Seating is limited to 40 people, so purchase your ticket ASAP! Admission is $60 per team of 4. The fundraiser will feature a lottery ticket raffle tree and MEHS merchandise for purchase. Recess Brewing will generously donate $1 for every beer purchased during the event back to MEHS.

Tickets are on sale now at https://www.mehs.org/events/adult-spelling-bee-presented-by-hortica. You can also purchase tickets at the door. However, MEHS is expecting the event to sell out, so attendees may want to purchase their tickets prior to the event.

For more information about MEHS and how you can support the organization, please visit: https://www.mehs.org/. You can also find them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/metroeasthumanesociety/.

About MEHS – MEHS provides adoption, foster, low cost veterinary services, humane investigation, and education and trap-neuter-return services to a five-county area in southwestern Illinois. Throughout its 30-year history, MEHS has placed thousands of dogs and cats with forever families, including more than 22 dogs and cats so far this year. To learn more about MEHS and its mission, please visit: www.mehs.org.