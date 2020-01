Most popular Baby Names At HSHS St. Elizabeth’s & St. Joseph’s Hospitals

O’FALLON – A name says something about a person – noble, kind, charitable or simply derived from another name. Below are the top baby boy and baby girl names for deliveries at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital-Breese in 2019.

• The top baby names at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in 2019 were:

Boys:

1. Tied for #1:

– James

– Jaxon

2. Tied for #2:

– Carter

– Noah

– Oliver

Girls:

1. Ava

2. Tied for #2:

– Avery

– Eleanor

– Ella

– Emma

• The top baby names at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese in 2019 were:

Boys:

1. Wyatt

2. Tied for #2:

– Brooks

– Gavin

– Jack

– Leo

Girls:

1. Hazel

2. Tied for #2:

– Lyla

– Savannah

– Scarlett

– Sophia

Have a Happy New Year!