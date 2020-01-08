Upcoming Events at McKendree University’s Hettenhausen Center

LEBANON – Two singer-songwriters, an international ballet troupe, a midday symphony concert and a National Geographic photographer are coming soon to McKendree University’s Hettenhausen Center for the Arts. For tickets or more information on all shows, visit theHett.com or call the box office at 618-537-6863. The January-February line up is as follows:

• Saturday, Jan. 25, 7:30 p.m.: Janet Evra blends traditional bossa nova, samba and Latin jazz with modern influences and an indie twist to produce fresh, original music. A native of Gloucester, England, the vocalist, bassist, composer and songwriter is an artist in residence at the Kranzberg Arts Foundation of St. Louis. Her album of original music, “Ask Her to Dance,” debuted in 2018 to critical acclaim. $10 ($5 McKendree students, faculty and staff.)

• Tuesday, Feb. 4, 7:30 p.m.: The Russian National Ballet presents “Cinderella” Sergei Prokofiev’s classic fairy tale is brought to life by highly skilled dancers, lavish sets and resplendent costumes. $28 adult, $26 senior, $10 student/child (free for McKendree students).

• Friday, Feb. 21, 7:30 p.m.: Susan Werner’s original songs blend folk, jazz and pop, delivered with sassy wit and Midwestern charm. Her compositions have been recorded by Tom Jones, Michael Feinstein, and Broadway stars Betty Buckley and Christine Ebersole. The Manchester, Iowa, native has toured with Joan Armatrading and Richard Thompson and appeared on a public television special about folk singers Peter, Paul and Mary. $22 adult, $20 senior, $10 student/child (free for McKendree students).

•Monday, Feb. 24, noon: The Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra, with special guest the U.S. Air Force Band of Mid-America, performs as part of the symphony’s “College Connections” series. Free.

• Wednesday, Feb. 26, 7:30 p.m.: National Geographic Live! presents Brian Skerry, a wildlife photographer who has spent more than four decades exploring the world’s oceans. Skerry dives eight months of the year, often in extreme conditions beneath Arctic ice or in predator-infested waters, and has lived at the bottom of the sea to get close to his subjects. He will share a fascinating look at some of the oceans’ predators, as well as stories of hope from marine reserves where wildlife is protected and thriving. $20 adult, $20 senior, $10 student/child (free for McKendree University students).

The Russel E. and Fern M. Hettenhausen Center for the Arts—“The Hett”—is southern Illinois’ premier performing arts venue, presenting world-renowned dance, drama, classical music and jazz artists. The 488-seat auditorium is located on the McKendree University campus in Lebanon, Illinois, 25 miles from downtown St. Louis. www.theHett.com