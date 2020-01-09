Cannabis in Fairview Heights: Usage Within the Law

By Randy Pierce

Along with the City of Fairview Heights’ decision to allow the sale of recreational cannabis within its borders, at authorized dispensary locations, there are numerous other provisions of the state law which are beyond the city’s authority for addressing.

Regardless of what city officials decide on for where marijuana can be sold at the retail level locally, cannabis usage in homes or growing it on one’s own property can still take place.

Illinois residents over the age of 21 can possess up to 30 grams of marijuana, up to 500 milligrams of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) infused products and up to five grams of cannabis concentrate. THC is the substance component that actually produces the “high” feeling in users, according to Fairview Heights Police.

For people visiting Illinois but not residing here, the above allowable quantities are reduced by one half.

The Illinois Department of Agriculture will oversee production of cannabis products, the various aspects of taxation related to its sales, the designation how the tax revenue will be used at the state level(Fairview Heights’ city council has already decided how the local share will be used).

The state law specifically indicates local cities, towns and villages cannot totally prohibit the personal use of lawful cannabis products but may place “reasonable restrictions” on businesses selling it, such as through zoning regulation options.

The state legislation includes references to cultivation centers where the product is grown, craft growers who do the same only in smaller quantities, the transport of the product between licensed facilities along with the infusion of cannabis in products such as balms, ointments, edibles and more plus, the main matter of focus, where those over the age of 21 can purchase marijuana for their own personal use.

Per the Illinois Cannabis Regulations and Tax Act, dispensaries are only allowed to sell it between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. and may not be located within 1500 feet of each other.

Legally now in this state, cannabis can only be purchased from a regulated marijuana dispensary. If bought from any source other than a licensed dealer, both the buyer and seller can face criminal charges. A medical card, unlike what was the case prior to January 1, is not necessary to purchase recreational marijuana.

Similar to regulations concerning open containers of liquor, cannabis that has been purchased must remain in the package while it is being transported.

Recreational marijuana cannot be used, for example, in public places like parks, sidewalks or streets, on school buses or pre-school and school property, by anyone under 21, by anyone in the presence of one or more people under 21, in childcare facilities, not in the presence of an on-duty law enforcement officer, fire fighter, school bus driver or corrections officer or while operating or being inside a motor vehicle, aircraft or motorized boat.

Fairview Heights Chief of Police Chris Locke, when asked at a recent city council committee meeting by Alderman Pat Peck about law enforcement’s position regarding the some matters related legalization of cannabis in the state, responded that there is not enough data available to completely understand and anticipate yet what peripheral crimes may take place around the licensed dispensaries.

Something that has been documented and proven, however, Locke added, in the states that have legalized recreational cannabis, is the increase in the number of driving under the influence arrests and fatalities related to people who are driving under the influence.

“Obviously, we were opposed to it before the legislation was passed,” Locke commented in reference to the Southern Illinois Police Chiefs Association of which he is a member.

He added that he can fully understand a lot of the justification for the city’s allowing non-medical cannabis to be sold here is based upon the revenue that can be produced from the tax on it but he added that thought has to be given to what type of resources have to ben put toward it in terms of law enforcement.

Locke stressed that this is not his personal perspective but instead he is speaking on behalf of law enforcement in general.

Answering a question from Alderman Ryan Vickers, Locke said there is also no specific data that has been generated concerning whether or not communities where recreational cannabis use has been legalized have to hire more police officers or not.

Some of the revenue that is being produced from the cannabis tax has been designated, Locke noted, at the state level for law enforcement, including training.

Regarding the addition of more “enforcement teeth, for lack of a better term,” Locke said there is currently no specific roadside testing process that has been delineated to help an officer determine if a driver can be considered as driving under the influence in connection with marijuana use but the Illinois State Police is working on developing something to address this.

It helps that Fairview Heights has five officers who have been trained as “drug recognition experts” as part of a process that started in this community a few years ago, according to Locke.