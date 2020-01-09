Mascoutah Football Standout Set to Appear in Blue-Grey Game

By Collin Kessler

Mascoutah Herald

Timothy Middleton is set to make his appearance in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl in Atlanta Georgia at Mercedes Benz stadium.

Middleton, a senior wide receiver for this year’s semi-final team, lead the way for the receiving core with 196 total receiving yards.

He averaged over ten yards per reception on his way to ten touchdowns which was second most on the team.

Middleton was selected through a process that included try outs at different camps across the country and then a voting process that included selection by NFL players.

Middleton will be wearing number one for the Blue team on Monday, January 13th at 5 P.M.

This game will be available to watch on ESPN3.