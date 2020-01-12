Walter Clay “Wally” Chitwood, 82, of Mascoutah, IL was born in the old house “chicken house” in Reynolds County, Dry Valley, MO on April 18, 1937. He left us on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Breese, IL.

Walter was the youngest son of five siblings, two older brothers, now deceased-William Luther and James Robert. Also deceased is his youngest sister, Anna Belle Harber.

He is survived by his wife Jerilyn, nee Shelton, Chitwood, his sister, Gloria Day Chitwood, by his son, Terry Clay Chitwood, and his daughter, Judith Rose (Eugene) Cox. He also has four grandchildren, Melissa Ann Cox-Smith, James Charles Cox, Bridget Marie Cox-Wallace and Amber Sue Jones LaRueg; eight great grandchildren, Alec Eugene, Lillian Rose, James Darrious Lee, Taylor McKenzie, Sladen Phoenix, Rose Marie, and Lane Warren.

Walter was a simple man who enjoyed simple pleasures. He was particularly fond of the Chitwood family reunion every August in Van Buren, MO, the country music festival in Eureka every September, home-grown tomatoes, “farming” with David at the farm, and driving his John Deere lawn tractor with a cold Diet Coke and a cigar, the only new truck he ever had, his Ford F-150 pick up and working with his horse, Mikey.

He loved to talk and could talk to anybody, from the superintendent at our school system to the man who collected the recyclables for Waste Management. His Lincoln Trail Riders (LTR) membership was of particular enjoyment.

So, wear your cowboy boots, jeans, and your Stetson to honor a beloved man, my husband Walter Clay Chitwood. In lieu of all other gifts, donations are requested for Randy’s Rescue Ranch, 1400 E. 50, O’Fallon, IL 62269 or Longmeadow Rescue Ranch, 480 Joseph’s Rd., Union, MO 63084. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: From 4 to 8 PM on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 and from 1 to 2 PM Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL.

Funeral: A funeral service will be held at 2PM on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at Moll Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Mascoutah City Cemetery, Mascoutah, IL.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL