License Plate Readers Being Installed in Fairview Heights

By Randy Pierce

tribune@heraldpubs.com

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS – As a result of action taken recently by the Fairview Heights City Council, license plate recognition cameras are soon being or have already been installed at two locations in the city as part of a nationwide program designed to prevent, deter and solve crime, according to Chief of Police Chris Locke.

The city council passed two associated pieces of legislation with the first being entering into an agreement with the Illinois Department of Transportation that allows the use of two of its sign trusses for installation of the cameras.

The other resolution approved by the council calls for the city to belong to the National License Plate Reader Network which is administered by the United States Department of Justice’s Drug Enforcement Administration.

The cameras are to be placed on Illinois Route 159 near the Interstate 64 interchange and also near the main entrance to St. Clair Square just south of there. The police department, Locke also told one of the city council’s committees, is also planning to purchase a mobile license plate reader at some point in time.

The agreement with the DEA allows Fairview Heights Police to both input data into the national system and retrieve data from it along with establishing the processes for the sharing and use of such information.

It would aid the local police in investigative situations, the chief pointed out, to be able to get information through the DEA network and also to disseminate information generated locally by the LPRs.

This recent council action is part of a larger regional plan to purchase and install more LPR cameras in the Fairview Heights and the surrounding area, Locke noted.

The agreement with the IDOT to use its sign trusses along Route 159 is for two years and can be renewed at the end of that time period. Fairview Heights is responsible for the installation, repair and maintenance of the equipment.

By getting permission to utilize the IDOT trusses, Locke explained the city is saving the expense of installing poles on its own to mount the cameras on.

Included in the agreement with the DEA is a definition that the information to be gathered by these devices can include images of the vehicles and license plates plus the date and time of the capturing of this information and may also include images of the vehicle’s driver and occupants along with passersby.

That same agreement further specifies that the information obtained through the NLPRN can only be used “for the investigation of drug trafficking offenses, money laundering, other crimes, amber alerts, silver alerts and in the furtherance of the mission of a traffic stop.”

As far as further plans go, Locke said things are advanced to the point that the IDOT trunking system can be used to make connections under the state highway when the time comes to add more to the system.

Alderman Frank Menn suggested the possibility of placing such license plate readers around any cannabis dispensaries that may be opening in Fairview Heights and Locke answered that the devices can be placed anywhere the city wants to have them set up.

What the license plate readers do, as explained by Locke, is look for matches with files entered by any number of other law enforcement agencies that have inputted some information into the network which can cover a whole range of possibilities such as stolen vehicles or those being sought in connection with crimes.

One of the LPRs covers two lanes of traffic and plans are to eventually take in both sides of 159, Locke said, referring to it as “amazing technology.” Every police officer on duty will be alerted as to the findings showing up on this system when the cameras are in use.

As part of a DEA program that was initiated in 2015 and has been growing in the United States ever since, the license plate readers are high-speed, computer-controlled camera systems that are typically mounted on street poles, streetlights, highway overpasses, mobile trailers or attached to police squad cars. They automatically capture all license plate numbers that come into view, along with the location, date and time. The data, which includes photographs of the vehicle and sometimes its driver and passengers, is then uploaded to a central server.

To get more specific about the use of these cameras, the information collected can be used by police to find out where a plate has been in the past, to determine whether a vehicle was at the scene of a crime, to identify travel patterns of wanted occupants and even to discover vehicles that may be associated with each other in regard to crimes.

Drivers have no control over whether their vehicle displays a license plate that can be read by these devices because the government requires all car, truck and motorcycle drivers to display license plates in public view.

The agreement between the city and the DEA specifies that no law enforcement action can be taken on the sole basis of information generated from the LPRs, meaning that input from another agency or developed locally regarding the license plate number must be taken into consideration also.