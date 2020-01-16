By Larry Thoeming

Clinton County News

CLINTON COUNTY –

It was a very busy week for local basketball teams as Wesclin and Mater Dei High Schools boys and girls teams are getting into the meat of their schedules.

Wesclin’s girls beat Columbia in a hard fought battle at home, as Hailey Rakers notched 15 markers and McKenzie Hancock 11. Bailey Bell added 8, Lauren Rakers 5,and Gabby Bilbruck 6.

The Lady Warriors then whipped Steelville 52-26 bringing their season record to 6-14. Wesclin plays at Okawville this Thursday night, Jan. 16.

The Lady Knights won a pair of games, whipping Belleville Althoff 55-19, and Okawville 59-47. Senior Shannon Lampe joined an elite group of Lady Knights by scoring her 1,000th point of her four year career. Eleven players made the scorebook, with Lampe leading the way with 11, while Madi Strieker had 10, Sally Albers 9 and Claire Toennies 8. Mater Dei is now 12-5 on the season.

Mater Dei’s boys team played in the Highland Optimist Shootout against a very powerful Father Tolton Timberwolves team from Columbia, MO. Though giving up size at every position, the Knights battled hard, and nearly pulled off an upset before falling 51-48. Jacob Schadegg spotted up and drilled six three-pointers to lead MD scorers with 18. Caleb Zurliene added 13, including a pair of crowd-pleasing dunks, and Zach Napovanice added 9, Mitchell Haake 7, and Grant Goebel 1. The Knights shot a coolish 7-of-12 from the free throw line.

The Wesclin Warriors took it on the chin twice, losing at Red Bud 42-41 and 57-43 at Freeburg, before rebounding with a 43-28 win over Waterloo Gibault.

Against Red Bud, Warriors Luke Serrano had a fine game and finished with sixteen points, while Grant Fridley chipped in with 13, and Alex Elsing and Cameron Brandmeyer had 6 apiece.

A very good and physical Freeburg team kept the Warriors at bay, and slowly put the game out of reach. Cole Macke buried a trio of three-point bombs and led the scoring with 11. Serrano, Brandmeyer, and Fridley had eight each and Carson Wessel 2.

Finally, the Tribe went on the road again, and came away with the win over Gibault. Brandmeyer led with 16, Serrano had 14, Macke 12 and Fridley 8, and Devon Karhoff 5.