Congressman Shimkus Hosts Nominees for Military Academies

MARYVILLE – Congressman John Shimkus (R, Illinois-15) has announced a list of 21 future leaders he has nominated to one of the nation’s military academies. The young men and women were invited to a January 2 reception at the Effingham Elks Lodge.

“The reception is an annual event, and it often provides the nominees with their first opportunities to talk with current academy students and graduates, who are invited to share their experiences, answer questions and provide guidance,” Shimkus said.

The congressman, U.S. Military Academy Class of 1980, can nominate students from his 15th Congressional District to his alma mater in West Point, NY, as well as to the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD, the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado, and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, NY.

“Receiving a nomination is only one important step in the process of gaining an academy education,” Shimkus added. “The academies themselves make the final determination as to whether a nominee receives an appointment to attend. Academics, leadership, and physical fitness are all considered in order to select those with the best chance of succeeding in the unique academy experience and subsequent commitment as a military officer.”

Students receiving nominations to the U.S. Military Academy include Griffin Brown of Moweaqua (Central A&M High School), Robert Choate of Charleston (Charleston High School), Jeffry Hermann of Robinson (Robinson High School), Emilee Mossman of Teutopolis (Effingham St. Anthony High School), and Ben Busby of Paxton (Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School). Also nominated to U.S. Military Academy but unable to attend the reception were Trenton Butler of Dahlgren (Hamilton County High School), Matthew Brown of Metropolis (Massac County High School), and Hagen Stewart of Mahomet (Mahomet-Seymour High School).

U.S. Naval Academy nominees are Ryan Clancy of Aviston (Mater Dei Catholic High School), Bradyn Kaiser of Vandalia (Vandalia High School), Taylor Drake of Charleston (Charleston High School), Peyton Hile of Danville (Danville High School), and Eric Poe of St. Joseph (St. Joseph-Ogden High School).

Those nominated to the U.S. Air Force Academy are Denise D’Antonio of St. Jacob (Triad High School), Andrew McElligott of Troy (Triad High School), Ethan Augustine of Pocahontas (Highland High School), Jordan Winings of Shelbyville (Shelbyville High School), Svenja Lindquist of Metropolis (Massac County High School), and Costen Campion of Mahomet (Mahomet-Seymour High School). Andrew Perry of Effingham (Effingham High School) is also nominated to the U.S. Air Force Academy but was unable to attend the reception.

Garrett Bakarich of Troy (Triad High School) is the other nominee. He is a candidate for the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.

Any current high school junior, college student, or member of the military interested in becoming part of an academy’s class entering in 2021 is invited to learn more by calling the congressman’s office at (618) 288-7190.