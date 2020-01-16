Florence R. Voegele, nee Kehrer, 95 of Mascoutah, IL born Dec. 7, 1924 in Mascoutah, IL died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at her home.

She was a homemaker, a former beautician, a member of Holy Childhood Catholic Church, Mascoutah, IL, HCCCW, former member of St. Albert The Great parish in Fairview Heights for 40 years, V.F.W. Auxiliary and Mascoutah Women of the Moose.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Stella, nee Curry, Kehrer, her husband, Cornelius F. “Cornie” Voegele whom she married in Paderborn, IL on Dec. 30, 1947 and who died March 20, 2005, a daughter, Barbara in infancy, a son, Donald Voegele, a grandson, Daniel F. Voegele, Jr., four sisters, Ethel Keller, June Pratt, Irma Hankammer, Stella Kehrer; five brothers, Louis, Edward, Russell, Robert and Herman Kehrer.

Surviving are her children, Dennis (Jane) Voegele of Columbia, IL, Mary (Ron) Hazen of Omaha, NE, Daniel (Robin) Voegele of Belleville, IL, Margie (Kent) Berry of Mascoutah, IL; a daughter-in-law, Keitha Voegele of Mascoutah, IL; 14 grandchildren, Pam Voegele, Denise Voegele, Mary Pat (Joseph) Krump, Dennis L. Voegele, Jr., Leah (Dean) Bantz, Matthew (Kiley) Voegele, Michael (Kelcy) Voegele, Michelle (Mike) Powell, Karen (Matt) Dietz, Kelly (Ryan) Suydam, David (Mary) Hazen, Kate Hazen, Nicholas (Stephanie) Berry, Christopher Berry; 22 great grandchildren; 12 great-great grandchildren; three sisters, Pearl (Rod) Rodriquez, Evelyn Kreher, Joyce Massman; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Holy Childhood Capital Campaign or in the form of Masses. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: From 3 to 7 PM Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL. A prayer service will be held 3 PM Sunday.

Funeral: A funeral Mass will be held 10 AM Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 at Holy Childhood Catholic Church with Father Paul Wienhoff officiating. Burial will follow in Holy Childhood Catholic Cemetery, Mascoutah, IL.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL