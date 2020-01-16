Former Mascoutah Priest Sentenced To Nine Years in Prison

By Pamela Rensing

mascherald@heraldpubs.com

Gerald R. Hechenberger, a former associate pastor of Holy Childhood Catholic Church and School in Mascoutah, has been sentenced to nine years in prison.

On Nov. 7, 2019, he pleaded guilty to three counts of possessing pornographic photos of children and one count of possession of methamphetamine.

In January 2018, he was originally charged with:

• Eight (8) counts of Dissemination of Child Pornography with the Victim Under the age of 13, Class X Felonies

• Seven(7) counts of Possession of Child Pornography with the Victim Under the age of 13, Class 2 Felonies

• One (1) count of Possession of Child Pornography (Video) with the Victim Under the age of 13, Class 2 Felony

• One (1) count of Possession of Methamphetamine under 5 grams, Class 3 Felony.

Hechenberger has been free on bond since that time.

None of the children depicted in the child porn were local, according to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The following statement from Mascoutah’s Holy Childhood of Jesus School was released on Tuesday, Jan. 14.

“Everyone associated with Holy Childhood of Jesus School wishes our former Associate Pastor well; he is in our prayers.

“Everyone can be assured that all children at Holy Childhood School have been and are safe and protected. Recall that the former Associate Pastor never was charged with any act involving any youngster or any student at Holy Childhood School. In fact, whenever he was at the school he always was with a class and with another adult.

“Holy Childhood School follows the suggested safeguards for all of our students. Several years ago the School Board and Principal took specific steps to assure that the children are protected, and those steps are reviewed regularly. Holy Childhood School continues to require that all volunteers complete the formal Child Protection Training and Annual Refresher courses and the State of Illinois background check. Plus, a criminal investigation is required for all volunteers every four years.

“Each child is safe and protected at Holy Childhood School.”

Belleville Police Detectives originally initiated the investigation in 2018 based on a cyber tip from Internet Crimes Against Children.