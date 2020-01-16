MHS Indians Fall To Althoff In Non-Conference Play

By Kyle Cunningham

kcunningham@heraldpubs.com

January 11

Althoff 56,

Mascoutah 49

After coming off a 71-65 victory over DuQoin in the Elverado Shootout on January 4, the Mascoutah High School boys’ basketball returned to their home floor on Friday to take on the visiting Althoff Catholic Crusaders. The Indians came into play with a record of 8-5, while the Crusaders posted a mark of 4-12.

This particular matchup featured struggles on both sides offensively as neither team could consistently excute shots. Meanwhile each squad used their defense to capitalize on one another’s lack of scoring.

Despite holding a lead until deep in the third quarter, the Indians quickly saw their lead evaporate after a 6-0 crusader run. Although the deficit was small the team ultimately could not overcome the physicality along with sudden clutch Althoff shooting, leading to a 56-49 defeat.

Right out of the gate the contest looked to be as if the Indians would roll and could potentially put up big offensive numbers as they kicked things off with a 5-0 run in just over a minuet of opening action.

Senior Ryan LaJoye struck first with an uncontested three from the left side. After a defensive rebound, Hunter Keherer muscled his way over 6’3″ Althoff Senior Mack Harris. Soon after that quick burst of scoring, the Crusaders countered with a Jack Breunig three to cut the lead to 5-3. The Mascoutah defense soon held their grounc once again as the opposition would garner just one more field goal in the third which came via the three. Meanwhile the Indians put together a 6-0 run and posted a total of thirteen points in the first frame to hold a 13-7 lead. Sophomore Justin King provided six of those thirteen points as he gave the Althoff fits on defense with his speedy style of play and ability to find a way to reach the basket.

In the second the contest tightened up, although points still came at a premium with just seventeen combined. What was once a nine point lead (the largest in the game) for the Indians turned into a tie gamin after another Althoff three by Breunig as well as an additional bucket. With the contest tied 6’4″ Sophomore Jack Siebert came off the bench to deliver a clutch three to put the Indians back on top, a lead they held on going into the second half.

The third period of play saw Althoff take their first lead of the game thanks to a 6-0 run. Meanwhile the Indians had difficulty reaching the basket as they were outscored 19-12. Ryan Norwood provided four points off the bench, while starters Hunter Kehrer and Ryan Bibb each provided two points respectively. Will Siebert added two more bench points on converted free throws.

Now trailing 36-32 heading in the fourth, Mascoutah was on a mission to take back the lead. Once again it was the bench that was making their present be known for the Indians. This time Junior Jacob Rudolphi stepped up with two big time three’s, which help make up eight of his points and nearly half of the team’s offensive output in the final quarter. Despite cutting the lead to just one point at 42-41 the Indians were unable to overcome their obstacle. A technical foul called on the Indians quickly ignited a 7-0 run late in the period, which became just too difficult to shake of, thus resulting in a 56-49 loss.

Justin King led the Indians in scoring with ten points, including a three. He was followed by Jacob Rudolphi with eight, including two threes and Ryan LaJoye with seven points, including one from beyond the arc. Althoff’s offense was led by Daulton Burger with 20 points.

With the loss the Indians move to 8-6 on the season and will look to get back on track on Tuesday when they host the Riverview Gardens Rams (3-7), followed by an MVC matchup at Jersey (9-6) on Friday.

Althoff: 7-10-19-20: final score 56

Mascoutah: 13-7-12-17: final score 49

Mascoutah Indians: Justin King 10 points, three 2-2; Jacob Rudolphi 8 points (2) three’s;Ryan LaJoye 7 points, three, 2-2; Ryan Bibb 5 points; Hunter Kehrer 5 points 1-2; Ryan Norwood 4 points; Braden Bryant 4 points 2-2; Cedric Rhodes 2 points.

Althoff Crusaders: Daulton Burgner 20 points, three, 9-10; Jack Bruenig 12 potions (2) three’s 2-2; Mack Harris 10 points 2-7

Mascoutah Indians Junior Varsity

Mascoutah 74

Althoff 60

Mascoutah: 18-20-19-17: final score 74

Althoff: 11-12-15-22: final score 60

Mascoutah Indians: Jack Sibert 29 points, three 6-9; Thomas Conroy 12 points 2-2; Lance Funk 11 points 1-2; Jacob Rudolphi 10 points, three 2-2; Derek Plab (2) three’s; Middleton 4 points, three 1-2; Eriq Chavez 2 points.

Althoff Crusaders: Jordan Lewis 20 points (3) three’s 1-1; Jordan Warner 10 points 2-2.