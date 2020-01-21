Gertrude Haas

A graveside service to honor the life of Gertrude Harkins Haas, age 86, was held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Fort Jackson National Cemetery. The family received friends on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Kornegay Funeral Home, Lugoff-Elgin Chapel, from 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM. Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 1709 Lyttleton Street, Camden, SC 29020.

Gertrude died Friday, January 17, 2020. Born in McKeesport, PA, she was the daughter of the late Catherine Harkins. Gertrude has many family members from Mascoutah and her late husband was born and raised in Mascoutah. She was an Air Force veteran and a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help.

She is survived by her son, David Haas (Sarah), of Lugoff; daughters, Erica Langston (Ty) of Mesa, AZ, and Allison Haas of Las Vegas, NV; and grandchildren, Christian, Megan, Hayden, Rachael, Carl and Mary.

She was predeceased by her mother and her husband, David Lee Bernard Haas.

Kornegay Funeral Home, Lugoff-Elgin Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the Haas family by visiting www.kornegayfuneral.com.