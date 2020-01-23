Cars Stolen, Vehicular Burglaries Reported Over Weekend



By Pamela Rensing

Mascoutah Police responded to multiple vehicular incidents over the weekend.

Officers responded to six reports of burglarized vehicles in Mascoutah. Each vehicle was unlocked.

On January 20, at 3:30 a.m., Mascoutah PD pursued a silver Honda CR-V on I-64 Westbound. The chase, which began in Mascoutah when the car was spotted by police, was terminated near the Rt. 157 exit due to the high rate of speed in a residential area.

The vehicle was later recovered unoccupied on Shipley Lane in East St. Louis, and was originally reported stolen from St. Louis County, MO.

Also on January 20, a purple Kia Optima was stolen from the corner of Poplar and August in Mascoutah. The vehicle has not been recovered.

Both stolen vehicles were unlocked and had the keys inside.

During the weekend, three individuals were seen on video attempting to enter a vehicle on Jackson and Harnett. Police are asking nearby residents to check their security cameras for possible videos to assist in the investigation.

The investigations are on-going, although MPD believes the same suspects are involved in each incident.

If you have information regarding any of these crimes, please contact Detective Sgt. Jared Lambert at 618-566-2976 ext. 111.

According to Lambert, Mascoutah was not the only town experiencing vehicle burglaries and vehicle thefts in the past few weeks. The suspects involved in these incidents are opportunists looking for easy targets. Please remember to remove all valuables and lock your vehicles. Report any suspicious activities and persons to the Mascoutah PD.