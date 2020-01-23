Indians Fall In Comeback Attempt Against Riverview Gardens

By Kyle Cunningham

kcunningham@heraldpubs.com

January 14

Riverview Gardens 62, Mascoutah 53

Fast and physical were the two words that came to mind when the Mascoutah High School basketball team hosted their second consecutive home game last Tuesday when they welcomed in the Rams of Riverview Gardens. Unfortunately the Indians were unable to comeback after trailing the majority of the contest, resulting in a 62-53 loss, despite the game being much closer that the final score would indicate. Mascoutah was down by a mere three points with 42 seconds left in regulation. Bad fortune then struck the team as a technical foul would once again thwart any plans over eclipsing the Rams. It was the second technical foul in as many games, both playing a deciding factor in the outcomes.

The tempo was set at a rapid pace, which the Indians had some trouble adjusting to early on with an 18-10 deficit after the first period of play.

Justin King got the scoring started for Mascoutah with an uncontested three to make it 3-0. Riverview quickly countered with a converted free throw and an offensive rebound that subsequently resulted in a basket, tying the game at three. all. King soon added his second of three baskets from beyond the arc to increase the Indian lead back to three. This lead was momentarily short lived as Riverview’s Cavoll Love made his presence be known with one of his four three’s of the contest. Cavoll did not make things easy on the Indians as he netted a staggering 26 points along the way. Mascoutah managed to take their final first frame lead on inside basket by Eli Manuel on short pass from King. Cavoll then started to take over with two more two-point field goals and a three, making it 18-10 after one.

The second quarter was a much different story as both the defense and offense came alive propelling a 15-6 clip. The highlight of the period was an 8-2 run that led to the Indians to overtake the Rams. King was able to tie things up on a layup and converted free throw after being fouled. Later the team would take the lead on an open three from Jacob Rudolphi off the bench. They managed to keep that lead heading into the second half by narrow score of 25-24.

In the third quarter Riverview found their offense once again by posting 18 points. Meanwhile the Indians managed to muster up 11 respectively. The team saw the lead evaporate early but were able to tie it up at 31 on a layup by Cedric Rhodes, with an assist by Braden Bryant. The Rams then drove right back on a crafty spin layup to put the Indians behind 331-1. From there Mascoutah was outscored 9-5 to make it a six point deficit heading into the final period of play.

The final eight minutes featured a nail biter for much of the frame. After trailing by six the Indians managed to stick right with the Rams as they managed to make it a one possession game with 42.6 seconds to go. With both the crowd in it and momentum on Mascoutah’s side it looked as though at the very least the contest would see overtime. This, however was not the case as a damaging technical foul extended the Riverview lead and gave them possession. The Indians were forced to foul, but the Rams were clutch in their attempts from the chary stripe, resulting in a 62-53 defeat.

Justin King led the way for the Indians with 19 points including three’ three’s and was six for seven at the line. Riverview was led in scoring Cavoll Love with 26 points, including four three’s and was four for six from the line.

With the loss the Indians fall to 8-7 on the season and will compete this week at the Nashville Invitational Tournament.

Mascoutah: Justin King 19 points (3) three’s 6-7; Jacob Rudolphi 9 points (2) three’s 1-1; Jack Seibert 6 points, Will Seibert 5 points, three, 2-2; Cedric Rhodes 4 points, 2-4, Braden Bryant 2 points 2-2.

Riverview Gardens: Cavoll Love 26 points, (4) three’s 4-6, Brasfied, 18 points 4-6, Darnay McDonald 12 points, three, 1-2.