Kohnen Family Scholarship Established Through Kaskaskia College Foundation

The Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) field has been a blessing to the Kohnen family. At the age of 13, Mark began his career by working as a shop person at a family owned HVAC company. After high school, he went on to college to pursue his degree in HVAC. During that time, Mark met Trishia and they began dating. The couple quickly realized how difficult it was to make ends meet, and incurring college debt added to their financial stress. Mark and Trishia married and adopted three wonderful children. During that entire time, Mark was actively working in the HVAC trade.

At the young age of 40, Mark was diagnosed with a heart issue. The doctors told him his body could no longer handle the stress of the HVAC trade. Their family was indeed blessed when a career opportunity became available as an HVAC instructor at Kaskaskia College.

Mark says “Thinking back through life, the HVAC trade has provided many great opportunities for our family. At this time in our life, Trishia and I would like to give back to a student in the Kaskaskia College HVAC Program by providing this scholarship. We hope this financial support will help them with their education expenses while on their path to such a rewarding career. It is our desire that the recipient shares the same passion and love for this profession as our family”.

Criteria for the scholarship is applicant must be enrolled in the HVAC Program at Kaskaskia College. One scholarship will be awarded for $500 and may be used for tuition, fees, books, and course related supplies purchased through the Kaskaskia College Bookstore.

For more information, contact Suzanne Christ, Director of Institutional Advancement for Kaskaskia College by calling 618-545-3069 or email schrist@kaskaskia.edu<mailto:schrist@kaskaskia.edu>.