Lady Indians Drop Pair at Home in MVC Action

It hasn’t been an easy season for the Mascoutah High School girls’ basketball team as they came into last week’s play with a record of 3-15 and just one conference victory. Unfortunately their schedule did not get any easier as they hosted both Highland and Triad in Mississippi Valley Conference play. Last Monday, Jan. 13, the Lady Indians were unable to get much going against a strong Bulldog team, resulting in a 72-34 loss. Thursday’s, Jan. 16, contest proved to be no better as the Knights took care of the Indians 63-47.

January 13

Highland 72, Mascoutah 34

The Lady Bulldogs came out firing on all cylinders as the Indians had a tough time stifling an offense that generated twenty-nine first period points. They did however not give up as they were able to record double digits by posting ten respectively. Freshman Sophia Loden found the basket twice with four points, followed by Junior Allana Brooks with a three and Junior Maya Singletary with one. The second quarter was much of the same narrative as Highland blitzed the Indians 23-10 to take a staggering 52-20 lead at the half. Mascoutah later was able to slow the opposition down a bit as they held them to just twenty points in the second half, but only managed single digit tallies in both the third and fourth with seven.

Alanna Brooks led the offensive attack for the Indians with twelve points including two three’s. Brooks was followed by Sophia Loden with nine points. Loden was also three out of six from the line.

Mascoutah: Alanna Brooks 12 points, (2) three’s, 2-2; Sophia Loden 9 points, 3-6; Haley Garcia 5 points, 3-4; Maya Singletary 4 points 2-3, Katie Schneider 2 points, Nadia Brooks 1 point 1-2, Alyssa Housely 1 point 1-2.

Highland: Megan Kronk 14 points (2) three’s, Kristen Taylor 13 points (3) three’s, Abby Huelsmann 10 points three 1-1.

January 16

Triad 63, Mascoutah 47

Mascoutah was able to take an early lead against their conference foe after one, 13-7. The first frame featured a balanced attack for the Lady indians with a total of five different players reaching the scoring column. Triad then came back in the second with a 15-8 run, resulting in mascoutah trailing by one headed into halftime. Unfortunately after scoring just 22 points in the first sixteen minutes, the Kinghts offense ignited with a combined 41 points. The Indians offense however fairly consistent could not quite keep up, despite a solid sixteen points in the final quarter.

The Lady Indians were led offensively by Alanna Brooks and Sophia Loden with eleven points each. Triad was led in scoring by Avery Bohnenstiehl with twenty points.

With the loss the Lady Indians are 3-17 on the season and are in the midst of an eight game losing skid. They are scheduled to return to action on Tuesday in an MVC matchup against Waterloo. The Indians previously defeated the Bulldogs 49-47 back on December 12. They will then finish the week out on Saturday when they travel to Carrollton for tournament play against Father McGivney.

Mascoutah: Alanna Brooks 11 points (3) three’s 2-3; Sophia Loden 11 points three 2-5; Maiah Kelly 9 points three, Bella Hart 6 points three, Bella Hart 6 points three 1-2, Amelia Hardimon 4 points, Elysia Whiteside 2 points, Alyssa Housley 2 points, Nadia Brooks 2 points.

Triad: Avery Bohnenstiehl 20 points (3) three’s 3-6, Anja Mills 12 points 2-3.