Lady Warriors Suffer Tough Losses

By Larry Thoeming

Clinton County News

TRENTON – Wesclin’s Lady Warriors absorbed a pair of tough losses last week, going down at Hillsboro 61-46 and then 63-43 at Okawville.

McKenzie Hancock led the scoring against the Lady Hilltoppers with 13, with Bailey Bell and Haley Rakers each netting 11. Hancock also led against the Lady Rockets, again notching 13, as Bell and Gianna Bilbruck added 7 each , Gianni Bilbruck 6, Haley Rakers 5, Lauren Rakers 3, and Izzy Karloff 2.

The Warrior boys squad played at Carlyle and turned a tight contest into an early runaway, as they led the Indians 27-12 at the half, then the Tribe held off a furious Carlyle charge to win 57-48. Wesclin knocked down 19 free throws in the fourth period (Cameron Brandmeyer made 8-of-10 in that frame) as Carlyle purposely fouled trying to slow the Warrior onslaught.

Brandmeyer led the offense with 16, Grant Fridley added 10, Luke Serrano and Cole Macke 9 each, Kyle Elmore 6 and Devon Karhoff 6 coming off the bench. The game also marked extended time for Elmore, who had been sidelined with a hand injury.

Saturday night found the Warriors at Centralia for a battle with the Orphans. The hosts were coming off a loss to Carbondale the night before, and took it out on the Wesclin club, sending the Warriors home with a 63-30 drubbing. Wesclin competes in the Okawville tournament this week.

At Mater Dei the Lady Knights tan their record to 14-5 with a pair of wins, besting Granite City 64-25, then crunching Hillsboro 55-29 in the opening round of the Highland Tournament, and that event continues this week.

The boys team played just once, with Coach Shadegg’s team ringing up a 59-58 win at Effingham St. Anthony. MD plays at the Nashville tournament this week with another matchup with the host Hornets as a possible championship contest.