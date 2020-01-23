Registration Open for Police ‘Stop The Bleed’ Program

By Randy Pierce

tribune@heraldpubs.com

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS – “Stop the Bleed,” the name of a program being offered by the Fairview Heights Police Department, on Thursday, March 5, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., is an initiative developed by the American College of Surgeons to help citizens learn how to save lives.

The free program will be held at the police department located at 10027 Bunkum Road and limited to 30 pre-registered participants. This particular class will be focused upon proper bleeding control techniques including how to use your hands, dressings and tourniquets in situations where this may be necessary.

Information from the police department concerning this program notes that uncontrolled, massive bleeding, particularly if caused by an active shooter or other similar situation where emergency response may be delayed, can result in death to the victim within five to 10 minutes.

Further mentioned in the flier being distributed about this session is that “Today, we live in a world where terrorism, the actions of unstable people and the dangerous impulses of friends and relatives are very real and becoming increasingly more frequent.”

Additional “Stop the Bleed” classes of this type will be offered by the police department in the future. Anyone interested in participating in this one may call 618-489-2158 or send a message to the Fairview Heights Police Department on its Facebook page to reserve a spot if there are any openings remaining. All participants will be given their own tourniquet to take with them after the class concludes.

Further information can be found on the website www.bleedingcontrol.org.