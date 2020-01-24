Mascoutah Police Blotter: Jan. 10 thru Jan. 16

Friday, Jan. 10

Ambulance Call – 700 block N. Jefferson St/Bumpers

911 Hangup – 400 block Wilderness Way/Weck

Ambulance Call – 9800 block Fuesser Rd/Sirtak

Assist to Schools – Mascoutah Elementary School/Sirtak

Saturday, Jan. 11

Harassing Calls – 300 block Impala Dr/Bumpers

Information – Mascoutah Police Dept/sirtak

Motorist Assist – Progress Pkwy & Rt. 4/Sirtak

Ambulance Call – 900 block N. 10th St/Veres

Motorist Assist – Rt. 4 & Progress Pkwy/Sirtak

Juvenile Complaint – 700 block W. Main St/Glander

Traffic Accident – 800 block W. Main St/Rettig

Ambulance Call – 700 block Glenn Dr/Bumpers

Ambulance Call – 1800 block Nathan Ave/Veres

Criminal Damage to Property – 9600 block Mallard Dr/Veres

Failure to Give Information After Striking Unattended Vehicle/Failure to Report Accident – 800 block W. Main/Rettig – Cody Brouk, 27, Mascoutah

Sunday, Jan. 12

Animal Complaint – 300 block S. Independence St/Sirtak

Civil Matter – 900 block N. 10th St/Rettig

Vehicle Lock out – 500 block W. Church St/Bumpers

Alarm – 900 block W. Main/Rettig

Ambulance Call – 300 block 300 block S. 5th St/Weck

Child Custody Dispute – 900 block W. Poplar St/Bumpers

Monday, Jan. 13

Funeral Escort – W. Main St/Heinen

Assist Other Agency – 2100 block Radio Range Rd/Watkins

Criminal Damage to Property – 600 block E. Green/Donovan

Theft of Lost – 1600 block Concord Cir/Watkins

Public Service Call – N. 6th St/Heinen

Traffic Accident – Chevelle Dr/Veres

Ambulance Call – 1200 block Winding Oaks Ln/Veres

Criminal Damage to Property – 800 block W. South St/Donovan

Ambulance Call – Coachlight Dr/Donovan

Alarm – N. Jefferson St/Veres

Tuesday, Jan. 14

Motorist Assist – N. 6th St & Rt. 161/Heinen

Funeral Escort – W. Main St/Donovan

Suspicious Activity – 1000 block W. Green St/Donovan

Identity Theft – 9900 block Citation Ct/Watkins

Suspicious Vehicle – 400 block Falling Leaf Way/Watkins

911 Hangup – 200 block Biscayne Dr/Lasica

Ambulance Call – 100 block E. Oak St/Donovan

Verbal Disturbance – 200 block Laura St/Watkins

Wednesday, Jan. 15

Assist Other Agency – Rt. 4/Weck

Suspicious Activity – 800 block N. Jefferson St/Watkins

Assist to Schools – Mascoutah High School/Sunnquist

Traffic Accident – Mascoutah High School/Bumpers

Traffic Accident – 1400 block W. Main/Sirtak

Uninsured Vehicle – 700 block W. Harnett/Donovan – Alexander Mendiola,18, Scott AFB

Thursday, Jan. 16

Ambulance Call – 800 block W. South St/Veres

Sex Offender Registration – Mascoutah Police Dept/Lambert

Open Burning Ordinance Violation – W. Green St/Veres

Well Being Check – W. Main St/Sirtak

Domestic Disturbance – 800 block W. South St/Sirtak

Battery – Mascoutah High School/Sunnquist

Well Being Check – 900 block W. Main St/Rettig

Motorist Assist – 400 block W. Harnett St/Veres

Reckless Driving – 1000 block W. Church St/Rettig

Suspicious Activity – 1200 block Antique Ln/Bumpers

Failure to Reduce Speed – 1400 block W. Main/Sirtak – Matthew Franklin, 28, Mascoutah

Uninsured Vehicle – Rt. 4 & Rt. 161/Weck – Korben Bobzin, 20, Mascoutah