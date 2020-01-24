Mascoutah Police Blotter: Jan. 10 thru Jan. 16
Friday, Jan. 10
Ambulance Call – 700 block N. Jefferson St/Bumpers
911 Hangup – 400 block Wilderness Way/Weck
Ambulance Call – 9800 block Fuesser Rd/Sirtak
Assist to Schools – Mascoutah Elementary School/Sirtak
Saturday, Jan. 11
Harassing Calls – 300 block Impala Dr/Bumpers
Information – Mascoutah Police Dept/sirtak
Motorist Assist – Progress Pkwy & Rt. 4/Sirtak
Ambulance Call – 900 block N. 10th St/Veres
Motorist Assist – Rt. 4 & Progress Pkwy/Sirtak
Juvenile Complaint – 700 block W. Main St/Glander
Traffic Accident – 800 block W. Main St/Rettig
Ambulance Call – 700 block Glenn Dr/Bumpers
Ambulance Call – 1800 block Nathan Ave/Veres
Criminal Damage to Property – 9600 block Mallard Dr/Veres
Failure to Give Information After Striking Unattended Vehicle/Failure to Report Accident – 800 block W. Main/Rettig – Cody Brouk, 27, Mascoutah
Sunday, Jan. 12
Animal Complaint – 300 block S. Independence St/Sirtak
Civil Matter – 900 block N. 10th St/Rettig
Vehicle Lock out – 500 block W. Church St/Bumpers
Alarm – 900 block W. Main/Rettig
Ambulance Call – 300 block 300 block S. 5th St/Weck
Child Custody Dispute – 900 block W. Poplar St/Bumpers
Monday, Jan. 13
Funeral Escort – W. Main St/Heinen
Assist Other Agency – 2100 block Radio Range Rd/Watkins
Criminal Damage to Property – 600 block E. Green/Donovan
Theft of Lost – 1600 block Concord Cir/Watkins
Public Service Call – N. 6th St/Heinen
Traffic Accident – Chevelle Dr/Veres
Ambulance Call – 1200 block Winding Oaks Ln/Veres
Criminal Damage to Property – 800 block W. South St/Donovan
Ambulance Call – Coachlight Dr/Donovan
Alarm – N. Jefferson St/Veres
Tuesday, Jan. 14
Motorist Assist – N. 6th St & Rt. 161/Heinen
Funeral Escort – W. Main St/Donovan
Suspicious Activity – 1000 block W. Green St/Donovan
Identity Theft – 9900 block Citation Ct/Watkins
Suspicious Vehicle – 400 block Falling Leaf Way/Watkins
911 Hangup – 200 block Biscayne Dr/Lasica
Ambulance Call – 100 block E. Oak St/Donovan
Verbal Disturbance – 200 block Laura St/Watkins
Wednesday, Jan. 15
Assist Other Agency – Rt. 4/Weck
Suspicious Activity – 800 block N. Jefferson St/Watkins
Assist to Schools – Mascoutah High School/Sunnquist
Traffic Accident – Mascoutah High School/Bumpers
Traffic Accident – 1400 block W. Main/Sirtak
Uninsured Vehicle – 700 block W. Harnett/Donovan – Alexander Mendiola,18, Scott AFB
Thursday, Jan. 16
Ambulance Call – 800 block W. South St/Veres
Sex Offender Registration – Mascoutah Police Dept/Lambert
Open Burning Ordinance Violation – W. Green St/Veres
Well Being Check – W. Main St/Sirtak
Domestic Disturbance – 800 block W. South St/Sirtak
Battery – Mascoutah High School/Sunnquist
Well Being Check – 900 block W. Main St/Rettig
Motorist Assist – 400 block W. Harnett St/Veres
Reckless Driving – 1000 block W. Church St/Rettig
Suspicious Activity – 1200 block Antique Ln/Bumpers
Failure to Reduce Speed – 1400 block W. Main/Sirtak – Matthew Franklin, 28, Mascoutah
Uninsured Vehicle – Rt. 4 & Rt. 161/Weck – Korben Bobzin, 20, Mascoutah