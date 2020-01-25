

The Illinois State Police responded to a two vehicle fatal crash on I-64 eastbound at milepost 26 (IL-161), St Clair County, Friday, Jan. 24, at 7:54 p.m.

Preliminary reports indicate that a Honda Civic, driven by Dustin T. Graves, 26, of O’Fallon, traveling eastbound on I-64 at milepost 26 left the roadway to the left and traveled through the center media. Graves entered the westbound lanes and struck a Freightliner truck tractor semi-trailer head-on. The driver of the Freightliner was Ashley D. Mick, 38, of Dix, IL. Mick was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Graves, the driver of the Honda, was pronounced deceased on scene by the St Clair County Coroner. Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Unit officers responded to investigate.