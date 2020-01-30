Mascoutah Police Report: January 17 thru January 23
Friday, Jan. 17
Assist Other Agency – Mascoutah Police Dept/Weinel
Parking Complaint – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Glander
Driving Too Fast For Conditions – 400 block W. Church/Donovan
911 Hangup – 300 block S. 5th St/Heinen
Suspicious Activity – 1000 block W. Green/Lasica
False Alarm – 300 block S. 5th St/Donovan
Saturday, Jan. 18
Alarm – 900 block W. Harnett St/Weinel
Vehicle Lock Out – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Sirtak
Assist Other Agency – Mascoutah Police Dept/Weinel
Noise Complaint – 1100 block Hunters Trl/Weinel
Trespass Warning – 1300 block Lincoln Blvd/Sirtak
Criminal Damage to Property – 100 block W. Church St/Heinen
Sunday, Jan. 19
Intoxicated Subject – E. Main St/Lasica
Alarm – 900 block W. Harnett St/Weinel
Monday, Jan. 20
Suspicious Activity – 300 block Jackson St/Sirtak
Burglary to Motor Vehicle – 1200 block W. Harnett St/Bumpers
Ambulance Call – 800 block W. South St/Rettig
Traffic Accident – Rt. 4 & Rt. 161/Glander
Criminal Trespass to Motor Vehicle – 200 block Jackson St/Sirtak
Burglary to Motor Vehicle – 600 block W. Green St/sirtak
Motor Vehicle Theft – 600 block E. Poplar St & N. August St/Rettig
Found Property – 600 block W. Green St/Bumpers
Burglary to Motor Vehicle – 900 block W. Main St/Sirtak
Criminal Trespass to Motor Vehicle – 900 block W. Poplar St/Rettig
Aggravated Fleeing & Eluding – Main & Jefferson/Weinel
Motor Vehicle Theft – 700 block E. George St & Mine Rd/Sirtak
Burglary to Motor Vehicle – 300 block Mine Rd/Glander
Failure to Reduce Speed – Rt. 4/Glander – Garret Stamper, 18, Mascoutah
Tuesday, Jan. 21
911 Hangup – 1100 block Eisenhower St/Rettig
Vehicle Lock Out – 700 block N. Jefferson St/Sirtak
Mentally Ill Subject – 900 block N. 6th St/Rettig
Information – 1100 block Gulfstream Way/Rettig
911 Hangup – 600 block Daniel Dr/Rettig
Traffic Accident – Rt. 4 & Fuesser Rd/Bumpers
Found Property – 6th St/Rettig
Burglary to Motor Vehicle – 300 block Mine Rd/Lambert
Alarms – W. Main St/Glander
Suspicious Activity – W. Harnett St/Veres
Animal Complaint – 300 block Mine Rd/Glander
Criminal Damage to Property – 200 block N. Market St/Sirtak
False Alarm – 1100 block Larkspur Dr/Sirtak
Reckless Driving/Improper Lane Usage – 1000 block W. Church/Rettig – Ginamarie Phillips, 36, Scott AFB
Improper Backing – Jefferson & Fuesser/Bumpers – Valeree Conner, 24, Mascoutah
Wednesday, Jan. 22
Public Service Call – S. County Rd/Heinen
Ambulance Call – W. Poplar St/Watkins
Theft – Rt. 4/Donovan
Fire Call – 200 block Douglas Ave/Watkins
Neighborhood Disturbance – 400 block N. Lebanon St/Heinen
911 Open Line – 300 block Impala Dr/Watkins
Information – Mascoutah Middle School/Sunnquist
Ambulance Call – 500 block E. Poplar St & N. August St/Lasica
Ambulance Call – W. Poplar St/Veres
Ambulance Call – 1500 block Lincoln Blvd/Lasica
Expunged Cases – Mascoutah Police Dept/Lambert
Domestic Disturbance – 1000 block W. Harnett St/Weinel
Thursday, Jan. 23
Information – 20 block Jackson St/Heinen
Reckless Driving – 1800 block Nathan Ave/Watkins
Traffic Accident – 100 block E. Main/Heinen
Suspicious Activity – 9800 block Perrin/Watkins
Traffic Accident – 9700 block Hayden Dr/Heinen
Reckless Driving – Rt. 4 & Fuesser Rd/Donovan
Ambulance Call – 100 block E. Main St/Weinel
Traffic Accident – 1000 block W. Harnett/Donovan
Ambulance Call – Legacy Place/Watkins