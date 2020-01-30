Mascoutah Police Report: January 17 thru January 23

Friday, Jan. 17

Assist Other Agency – Mascoutah Police Dept/Weinel

Parking Complaint – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Glander

Driving Too Fast For Conditions – 400 block W. Church/Donovan

911 Hangup – 300 block S. 5th St/Heinen

Suspicious Activity – 1000 block W. Green/Lasica

False Alarm – 300 block S. 5th St/Donovan

Saturday, Jan. 18

Alarm – 900 block W. Harnett St/Weinel

Vehicle Lock Out – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Sirtak

Assist Other Agency – Mascoutah Police Dept/Weinel

Noise Complaint – 1100 block Hunters Trl/Weinel

Trespass Warning – 1300 block Lincoln Blvd/Sirtak

Criminal Damage to Property – 100 block W. Church St/Heinen

Sunday, Jan. 19

Intoxicated Subject – E. Main St/Lasica

Alarm – 900 block W. Harnett St/Weinel

Monday, Jan. 20

Suspicious Activity – 300 block Jackson St/Sirtak

Burglary to Motor Vehicle – 1200 block W. Harnett St/Bumpers

Ambulance Call – 800 block W. South St/Rettig

Traffic Accident – Rt. 4 & Rt. 161/Glander

Criminal Trespass to Motor Vehicle – 200 block Jackson St/Sirtak

Burglary to Motor Vehicle – 600 block W. Green St/sirtak

Motor Vehicle Theft – 600 block E. Poplar St & N. August St/Rettig

Found Property – 600 block W. Green St/Bumpers

Burglary to Motor Vehicle – 900 block W. Main St/Sirtak

Criminal Trespass to Motor Vehicle – 900 block W. Poplar St/Rettig

Aggravated Fleeing & Eluding – Main & Jefferson/Weinel

Motor Vehicle Theft – 700 block E. George St & Mine Rd/Sirtak

Burglary to Motor Vehicle – 300 block Mine Rd/Glander

Failure to Reduce Speed – Rt. 4/Glander – Garret Stamper, 18, Mascoutah

Tuesday, Jan. 21

911 Hangup – 1100 block Eisenhower St/Rettig

Vehicle Lock Out – 700 block N. Jefferson St/Sirtak

Mentally Ill Subject – 900 block N. 6th St/Rettig

Information – 1100 block Gulfstream Way/Rettig

911 Hangup – 600 block Daniel Dr/Rettig

Traffic Accident – Rt. 4 & Fuesser Rd/Bumpers

Found Property – 6th St/Rettig

Burglary to Motor Vehicle – 300 block Mine Rd/Lambert

Alarms – W. Main St/Glander

Suspicious Activity – W. Harnett St/Veres

Animal Complaint – 300 block Mine Rd/Glander

Criminal Damage to Property – 200 block N. Market St/Sirtak

False Alarm – 1100 block Larkspur Dr/Sirtak

Reckless Driving/Improper Lane Usage – 1000 block W. Church/Rettig – Ginamarie Phillips, 36, Scott AFB

Improper Backing – Jefferson & Fuesser/Bumpers – Valeree Conner, 24, Mascoutah

Wednesday, Jan. 22

Public Service Call – S. County Rd/Heinen

Ambulance Call – W. Poplar St/Watkins

Theft – Rt. 4/Donovan

Fire Call – 200 block Douglas Ave/Watkins

Neighborhood Disturbance – 400 block N. Lebanon St/Heinen

911 Open Line – 300 block Impala Dr/Watkins

Information – Mascoutah Middle School/Sunnquist

Ambulance Call – 500 block E. Poplar St & N. August St/Lasica

Ambulance Call – W. Poplar St/Veres

Ambulance Call – 1500 block Lincoln Blvd/Lasica

Expunged Cases – Mascoutah Police Dept/Lambert

Domestic Disturbance – 1000 block W. Harnett St/Weinel

Thursday, Jan. 23

Information – 20 block Jackson St/Heinen

Reckless Driving – 1800 block Nathan Ave/Watkins

Traffic Accident – 100 block E. Main/Heinen

Suspicious Activity – 9800 block Perrin/Watkins

Traffic Accident – 9700 block Hayden Dr/Heinen

Reckless Driving – Rt. 4 & Fuesser Rd/Donovan

Ambulance Call – 100 block E. Main St/Weinel

Traffic Accident – 1000 block W. Harnett/Donovan

Ambulance Call – Legacy Place/Watkins