Clinton County Officers Earn Lifesaving Awards

By Randy Pierce

ccn@heraldpubs.com

CLINTON COUNTY, IL – Two Clinton County Sheriff’s Department officers were among a group of nine individuals from throughout the region who were presented with special awards for lifesaving at the 28th annual banquet of the Southwestern Illinois Law Enforcement Commission and Southern Illinois Police Chiefs Association held at the Four Points by Sheraton Fountains Conference Center in Fairview Heights on Thursday evening, January 23.

Sergeant Dennis Perez and Deputy Stanley McElroy were honored for their roles in an incident that occurred last March at the home of a female who had called concerning an unwanted male in her residence.

While the two officers were enroute to that location, a dispatcher had first informed them the male was on the roof of the home threatening to jump off, then not longer after that report, the caller notified the sheriff’s department about the man hanging himself from a second story window.

When Perez arrived at the home, he was directed to where the man was hanging and quickly, knowing that time was of the essence, cut the strap connected to the male allowing him to fall to the ground.

Perez then rushed to victim to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation on him. McElroy arrived on the scene and brought an automated external defibrillator with him. While Perez attached the AED to the male, volunteer fire fighter Allan Kleiboeker arrived and took over the CPR administration until a Life Star ambulance came there and took control of the patient.