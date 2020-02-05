Area Schools Heat Up as Post Season Play Looms

By Larry Thoeming

Clinton County News

CLINTON COUNTY – Wesclin’s Lady Warriors went 1-and-2 last week, losing a bruising battle with Salem, while tripping up Red Bud before losing a heart breaker to Wood River.

The Salem game was a physical strugglefest as the officials allowed the game to be a little more bump-and-grabbish than the Warrior five may have preferred, and the Lady Wildcats prevailed 54-44, despite a nicely balanced scoring effort by the Tribe, as McKenzie Hancock dialed 13, points, Hailey Rakers 12, Bailey Bell 10, Gabi Bilbruck 5, and Lauren Rakers 4,

Wesclin played a fine game in the 46-31 win over Red Bud, with Hailey Rakers leading the way with 15 markers, while Bell rang up 13, Hancock had 9, Bilbruck 5, Lauren Rakers 2, and Izzy Karhoff 2.

Wesclin fell to 8-18 with the Saturday afternoon 48-47 loss to Wood River. The Lady Warriors have just one game left as they host Waterloo Gibault Thursday night before entering postseason play on Monday, February 10 against the host in the Sesser Regional, and if they win they would play again on Tuesday night.

The Mater Dei girls fought hard but came up a little short in a 53-46 loss to the poweful O’Fallon Lady Panthers. Shannon Lampe blistered the nets for 19 points,

while Madi Strieker and Claire Toennies had 7 each, Sally Albers 5, Lainey Kramer 4, Jessie Timmermann2, and Meredith Innes 2.

The Lady Knights rebounded on Senior Night Saturday to clip Nashville 45-40 in a tense match. This time Toennies had the hot hand with 17, and Lampe meshed 12, Albers 8, Innes 4, Strieker 2 and Kramer 2. The 17-8 MD squad plays at Gillespie on Tuesday night in the opening round of the Regional in a 6:00 match with the winner of the Staunton-Gillespie game; if they win they will advance to Thursday night’s championship contest.

Mater Dei Knights adavanced to 19-5 with a nailbiting 60-56 win over Madison, and a 58-43 triumph over Marion in the Pinckneyville Shootout. Next up is another home battle with cross-town rival Central on Friday, then a Saturday road trip to Miller Career Academy.

The Wesclin Warrior boys team lost a lackluster tussle with Staunton, then rebounded to whip Salem in a superb effort.

Against Staunton, Grant Fridley continued his steady play with a 15 point effort, while Kyle Elmore added 10, Cameron Brandmeyer 6, Cole Macke 5, and Luke Serrano 2, in the 38-33 loss.

A changed team came back on Friday night to stun a highly-regarded Wildcat squad 45-33. Fridley again led with 12, while Serrano had 11, Elmore 8, Macke 7, Carson Wessel (just back from injury) 5, and Brandmeyer 2.

The Warriors, now 12-12 on the year host Carlyle on Friday the 7th, then play at Breese Central on Tuesday the 11th.