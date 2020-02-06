Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama April 3-5

By Jeff Thornton

Mascoutah Herald

This year’s Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama event is scheduled for April 3-5 and includes 9 races held over 3-days with different sports car series culminating with the Indycar race on Sunday.

The inaugural IndyCar race at Barber Vintage Motorsports in Birmingham, Alabama was held in April of 2010. The venue is designed to hold 100,000 spectators and will has an estimated economic impact of $30 million for the greater Birmingham area.

The first winner of the inaugural race was Helio Castroneves (Team Penske). The race is 90 laps for a distance of 214.2 miles. Castroneves won the first race with a time of 1:56:41 and an average speed of 106.436. Since this time Team Penske has won 6 of the 10 events. Josef Newgarden is a three time winner of the event (2015, 2017, and 2018).

The 2019 race was won by Takuma Sato. Sato had a time of 1:56:46 with an average speed of 107.272. Weather played a big issue in the 2014 and 2018 races with heavy rain reducing the distances to 69 and 82 laps, respectively.

In 2020, the race will begin its second decade.