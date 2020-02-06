Mascoutah Dance Team Makes History!

For the first time in the history of Mascoutah Dance, the squad advanced to the IHSA Dance State Finals. On January 30, the Mascoutah Varsity Dance team competed at the IHSA dance State preliminaries in Bloomington against 30 1A dance teams who had previously qualified at their respective sectional tournaments. There were five sectional tournaments throughout the State each containing 15 teams. The top six teams at each sectional qualified for the preliminary state competition. In the state preliminaries, the team ranked 6th and qualified for the finals held on Saturday, Feb. 1, where the squad placed 5th out of the top 12 teams in the State for 1A schools.

“This squad made history. This is the first team in all the years of Mascoutah Dance to ever make day two finals at the IHSA State tournament but then to go on to the finals and finish 5th is incredible,” said Coach Wombacher. “They are a great group of young ladies, hardworking, dedicated, and so talented. I couldn’t be prouder.

“We would also like to thank all the parents, administrators, and fans who supported us throughout the competition season with a special shout out to our AD Scott Battas for organizing our firetruck escort back into town. It was really exciting for the girls to see the streets lined with fans and to know our local first responders were willing to take time on their day off to escort us through town.”