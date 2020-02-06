Mascoutah Police Report: January 24 – January 30
Friday, Jan. 24
Ambulance Call – 1000 block W. Poplar St/Rettig
Traffic Accident – 700 block W. Main St/Bumpers
Information – 500 block N. John St/Rettig
Information – 2400 block Ben Hogan Dr/Sunnquist
Truancy-Child (7-16 years old) – 300 block W. Main/Sunnquist
Parking Complaint – Hayden Dr & Beller Dr/Glander
Public Service Call – W. Poplar St/Rettig
Domestic Disturbance – 300 block S. Lebanon/Bumpers
Saturday, Jan. 25
Ambulance Call – W. Green St/Bumpers
Suspicious Activity – 200 block Douglas Ave/Veres
Accumulation Garbage/Trash – 100 block S. Jefferson St/Rettig
Vehicle Lock Out – 800 block N. Jefferson St/Glander
911 Hangup – W. Main St/Rettig
Information – 800 block Tanzanite Ln/Glander
Vehicle Lock Out – Mascoutah Elementary School/Bumpers
Missing Person/Juvenile/Female – W. Poplar St/Glander
Domestic Battery – 300 block Falling Leaf Way/Veres
911 Hangup – W. Patterson St/Weck
Assist Other Agency – 300 block W. St. Louis St/Weck
Ambulance Call – 200 block S. 10th St/Bumpers
Well Being Check – 200 block Laura St/Glander
Sunday, Jan. 26
911 Open Line – 500 block N. Independence St/Rettig
Reckless Driving – Mascoutah Plaza Dr/Veres
Missing Person/Adult/Male – W. State St/Glander
Alarm – 10000 block Fuesser Rd/Veres
Ambulance Call – 100 block S. Independence/Bumpers
Alarm – 300 block Wilmaglen Dr/Veres
Suspicious Activity – 700 block Moorland Cir/Veres
Improper Lane Usage – N. 6th St & Douglas Ave/Bumpers – Calvionne County, 25, Mascoutah
911 Open Line – 700 block Knipp Ave/Bumpers
Information – 1200 block W. Harnett/Veres
Assist Other Agency – I-64/Rettig
Domestic Disturbance – 1000- block Kankakee Trl/Bumpers
Noise Complaint – 200 block Laura St/Veres
Ambulance Call – 1200 block Winding Oaks Ln/Rettig
Ambulance Call – 1886 Nathan Ave/Veres
Standby/Keep The Peace – 700 block E. George St & Mine Rd/Veres
Speeding – Rt. 161 & 6th/Weck – Elizabeth Brown, 26, Pierron
Illegal Transportation of Alcohol – Rt. 161 & 6th/Weck – Troy Brown, 33, Wisconsin
Monday, Jan. 27
Information – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Lasica
Motorist Assist – Rt. 4 & I-64/Veres
Ambulance Call – 700 block Glenn Dr/Lasica
Traffic Accident – Rt. 4 & Perrin Rd/Heinen
Animal Complaint – 1100 block Gulfstream Way/Lasica
Notification – 300 block E. Oak St & N. August St/Weck
Animal Complaint – 200 block N. 1st St/Lasica
Domestic Disturbance – 300 block Douglas Ave/Veres
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Ambulance Call – W. Green St/Weinel
Ambulance Call – 5900 block Moeller Rd/Heinen
Accumulation Garbage/Trash – 300 S. 6th St/Watkins
Juvenile Complaint – 500 block N. 6th/Watkins
Barking Dog – 1100 block Gulfstream Way/Weinel – Timothy Biedenstein, 43, Mascoutah
Ambulance Call – Legacy Place/Lasica
Civil Matter – 200 block E. Main/Lasica
Disobey Traffic Signal – Rt. 4 & Rt. 161/James Hock, 38, Fayetteville
Wednesday, Jan. 29
Illegal Dumping – S. County Rd/Sunnquist
Information – Mascoutah High School/Sunnquist
Traffic Accident – Mascoutah High School/Sunnquist
Fire Call – 100 block Falling Leaf Way/Weck
Traffic Accident – N. Jefferson St/Glander
Failure to Reduce Speed – Jefferson at Fuesser/Glander – Julia Grant, 85, East St. Louis
Thursday, Jan. 30
Ambulance Call – 200 block N. Jefferson St/Veres
Well Being Check – 700 block Moorland Cir/Veres
Traffic Accident – E. Main St/Glander
Ambulance Call – 200 block E. Green St & N. August St/Veres
Ambulance Call – 400 block Impala Dr/Veres