Mascoutah Police Report: January 24 – January 30

Friday, Jan. 24

Ambulance Call – 1000 block W. Poplar St/Rettig

Traffic Accident – 700 block W. Main St/Bumpers

Information – 500 block N. John St/Rettig

Information – 2400 block Ben Hogan Dr/Sunnquist

Truancy-Child (7-16 years old) – 300 block W. Main/Sunnquist

Parking Complaint – Hayden Dr & Beller Dr/Glander

Public Service Call – W. Poplar St/Rettig

Domestic Disturbance – 300 block S. Lebanon/Bumpers

Saturday, Jan. 25

Ambulance Call – W. Green St/Bumpers

Suspicious Activity – 200 block Douglas Ave/Veres

Accumulation Garbage/Trash – 100 block S. Jefferson St/Rettig

Vehicle Lock Out – 800 block N. Jefferson St/Glander

911 Hangup – W. Main St/Rettig

Information – 800 block Tanzanite Ln/Glander

Vehicle Lock Out – Mascoutah Elementary School/Bumpers

Missing Person/Juvenile/Female – W. Poplar St/Glander

Domestic Battery – 300 block Falling Leaf Way/Veres

911 Hangup – W. Patterson St/Weck

Assist Other Agency – 300 block W. St. Louis St/Weck

Ambulance Call – 200 block S. 10th St/Bumpers

Well Being Check – 200 block Laura St/Glander

Sunday, Jan. 26

911 Open Line – 500 block N. Independence St/Rettig

Reckless Driving – Mascoutah Plaza Dr/Veres

Missing Person/Adult/Male – W. State St/Glander

Alarm – 10000 block Fuesser Rd/Veres

Ambulance Call – 100 block S. Independence/Bumpers

Alarm – 300 block Wilmaglen Dr/Veres

Suspicious Activity – 700 block Moorland Cir/Veres

Improper Lane Usage – N. 6th St & Douglas Ave/Bumpers – Calvionne County, 25, Mascoutah

911 Open Line – 700 block Knipp Ave/Bumpers

Information – 1200 block W. Harnett/Veres

Assist Other Agency – I-64/Rettig

Domestic Disturbance – 1000- block Kankakee Trl/Bumpers

Noise Complaint – 200 block Laura St/Veres

Ambulance Call – 1200 block Winding Oaks Ln/Rettig

Ambulance Call – 1886 Nathan Ave/Veres

Standby/Keep The Peace – 700 block E. George St & Mine Rd/Veres

Speeding – Rt. 161 & 6th/Weck – Elizabeth Brown, 26, Pierron

Illegal Transportation of Alcohol – Rt. 161 & 6th/Weck – Troy Brown, 33, Wisconsin

Monday, Jan. 27

Information – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Lasica

Motorist Assist – Rt. 4 & I-64/Veres

Ambulance Call – 700 block Glenn Dr/Lasica

Traffic Accident – Rt. 4 & Perrin Rd/Heinen

Animal Complaint – 1100 block Gulfstream Way/Lasica

Notification – 300 block E. Oak St & N. August St/Weck

Animal Complaint – 200 block N. 1st St/Lasica

Domestic Disturbance – 300 block Douglas Ave/Veres

Tuesday, Jan. 28

Ambulance Call – W. Green St/Weinel

Ambulance Call – 5900 block Moeller Rd/Heinen

Accumulation Garbage/Trash – 300 S. 6th St/Watkins

Juvenile Complaint – 500 block N. 6th/Watkins

Barking Dog – 1100 block Gulfstream Way/Weinel – Timothy Biedenstein, 43, Mascoutah

Ambulance Call – Legacy Place/Lasica

Civil Matter – 200 block E. Main/Lasica

Disobey Traffic Signal – Rt. 4 & Rt. 161/James Hock, 38, Fayetteville

Wednesday, Jan. 29

Illegal Dumping – S. County Rd/Sunnquist

Information – Mascoutah High School/Sunnquist

Traffic Accident – Mascoutah High School/Sunnquist

Fire Call – 100 block Falling Leaf Way/Weck

Traffic Accident – N. Jefferson St/Glander

Failure to Reduce Speed – Jefferson at Fuesser/Glander – Julia Grant, 85, East St. Louis

Thursday, Jan. 30

Ambulance Call – 200 block N. Jefferson St/Veres

Well Being Check – 700 block Moorland Cir/Veres

Traffic Accident – E. Main St/Glander

Ambulance Call – 200 block E. Green St & N. August St/Veres

Ambulance Call – 400 block Impala Dr/Veres