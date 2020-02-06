MHS Indians Beat Madison, Win Two Conference Games

By Garrett Krohne

Mascoutah Herald

Two days after taking home third place in a tough Nashville Invitational Tournament, the Mascoutah Indians were back in action Monday night, Jan. 27, in a home game against Madison. In a tightly contested battle from start to finish, the Indians were able to hold off the visiting Trojans 53 to 51.

The team would have no time to bask in the glory of their Monday win, because the Eagles of Civic Memorial flew into town on Tuesday evening, Jan 28. The Indians were able to grab the early four point lead after the first quarter, and were able to extend their lead to 13 before the half courtesy of a 17 to 8 second quarter scoring output.

Heading into the second half with a 33 to 20 lead, the Indians would look to continue their consistency on offense. The visiting Eagles were able to pick it up offensively, but Mascoutah answered every punch. Although the Indian defense allowed 17 third quarter points, the offense was able to hold off the Eagle rally with 17 points of their own, which enabled the Indians to carry their 13 point lead into the final frame. The Indians were outscored in the final frame, but they were the beneficiaries of a double digit lead. They were able to send the Eagles flying back to Bethalto with a 63 to 51 loss.

The Indians, winners of three straight, looked to continue to keep the pendulum swinging in their favor Friday night, Jan. 31, against conference rival, Triad High School in Troy.

The Indians were able to jump out to a quick lead courtesy of four straight points coming from Ryan Bibb and Ryan Norwood. The Knights were not fazed on the road, and responded with six straight points of their own to claim the lead.

Much to the liking of the Indian faithful, Mascoutah was able to counter with five straight points, again coming from the likes of the Bibb-Norwood tandem. The Indians were then able to go on to score nine out of the next 11 points and spread the margin to five, prompting a Knight timeout. Triad was able to continue the back and forth theme of the first quarter, and countered Mascoutah’s burst with a 10 to 5 run to close out the quarter, enabling them to tie the game at 18 going into the second quarter.

The Indians came out of the gates firing in period two. A Jack Seibert bucket, followed by a Jacob Rudolphi triple, capped off with a basket from Ryan Lajoye, gave the Indians a seven point lead, their largest of the game. Triad was able to rally, and a 9 to 3 run put the Knights back to within one as the two teams headed to the locker room at halftime.

The two teams went toe-to-toe with each other throughout the third quarter, but after Triad took a 29 to 28 lead right away, Mascoutah answered the bell with a pair of three pointers. All of a sudden the lead was back up to five. Mascoutah was able to head into the final period with a four point advantage. The Indians were able to extend their lead to eight at one point in the frame, but six straight Triad points put them back to within two.

With just over a minute to play, the two teams were knotted at 52 apiece, and Triad was heading to line with a chance to claim the lead after an Indian timeout. The Knights were able to gain the one point advantage, but a Jack Seibert bucket put the Indians up by one. Triad was able to grab the lead once again with under a minute to play, then Justin King said “check mate.” King drove baseline and gave the Indians a one point lead with 13 ticks left. Triad was able to give the Indians a scare, but a missed free throw on the front end of a one and one spelled “Knight Time” for the visitors. The Indians were able to ride off into the night with a 56 to 55 victory.

The three victories on the week moved the Indians to 12 and 10 on the campaign and 4 and 0 in conference play. The team will continue their surge Tuesday, Feb. 4, on the road at Highland before participating in the O’Fallon Shootout on Friday, Feb. 7. (Details of the February 4 game was unavailable at press time.)