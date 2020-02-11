Robert A. Maschal, 93 of Mascoutah, IL born Dec. 22, 1926 in Mt. Carmel, PA passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, O’Fallon, IL.

Robert served proudly in the U.S. Navy during World War II on the island of ATTU as an Aviation Machinist Mate (AMM 3/class).

Robert attended Rider College in New Jersey following his military service. He then worked in civil service with the U.S. Army at the Ordnance Ammunition Command at Joliet, IL as an Ammunition Inspector where he met and married his wife, Dorothy A., nee Savant, Maschal of 63 years. Robert then worked in civil service for the U.S. Air Force at Hill AFB, Utah, at Ogden, Utah and then ended his career at Scott AFB, IL as an Explosive Safety Officer in 1982.

In his retirement, Robert remained active competing in the Senior Olympics in track and field. He also continued to work out at the YMCA. He belonged to the Douglas Lodge 361 AF & AM in Mascoutah, IL. Robert performed in drum and bugle corps including the Shriners Drum and Bugle Corps. He was a member of St. John United Church of Christ, Mascoutah, IL.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Roy R. and C. Katharyn, nee Yeager, Maschal of Carneys Point, N.J., his sister, Jean K. (Maschal) Dent and her husband, Frederick G. Dent, and a granddaughter, Stacy Schneider.

Surviving are his wife, Dorothy A. Maschal of Mascoutah, IL, daughter Kathy Maschal Walsh (John) of Nevada City, CA; daughter, Renee Maschal Lintz of Fairview Heights, IL; son Robert A. Maschal II of Vacaville, CA; daughter Karen (Philip) Moore of Mascoutah, IL; grandson, Jason (Rachael) Schneider and their sons, Jackson R. and Adam J. of Clarksville, TN; granddaughter, Stephanie (William) Bergmann and their children, William R. and Violet L. of Venedy, IL; granddaughter, Kalli R. Morris of Belfast, Northern Ireland where she is attending Queens University; step-grandson, Michael A. Moore of Okawville, IL; step-granddaughter Kaytlin Moore of Mascoutah, IL; and special nieces, Sandy (Rev. Richard) Nelson of San Antonio, TX and Linda (Lee) Yohn of Mechanicsburg, PA.

Memorials may be made to St. John United Church of Christ, 55 W. Church St. Mascoutah, IL 62258 or Douglas Lodge 361 AF & AM, 19 W. State St. P.O. Box 54, Mascoutah, IL 62258. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: From 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 at St. John United Church of Christ, Mascoutah, IL.

Funeral: A memorial service will be held 12:30 PM Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 at St. John United Church of Christ with Pastor Hugh Fitz officiating. A private inurnment with military honors will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.

