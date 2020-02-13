Area Girls’ Season Ends, Boys Have One More Week Before Playoffs

By Larry Thoeming

Clinton County News

CLINTON COUNTY – Area girls basketball teams finished regular season play with a flourish last week before beginning the trail to state with Regional play this week.

Mater Dei stretched a one point halftime lead to a more comfortable 36-28 cushion with a big third period,then hung on for a big 51-44 win over Teutopolis.Three Lady Knights struck for double figures with Claire Toennies dialing 18, Shannon Lampe 15, and Madi Strieker 10. Lainey Kramer added 6 and Meredith Innes 2. MD made twenty of twenty-four free throws for the game, with Lampe meshing 12-of-16.Their last game of the season was snowed out, and not rescheduled. Coach Dave Kohnen’s team then entered play this week at the Gillespie Regional where they played the winner of the Staunton-Vandalia game on February 11 , and will advance to the championship game on February 13 (Thursday night) if they were to have won round one.

Wesclin’s Lady Warriors took a 53-24 drubbing at Breese Central, then rebounded nicely to beat Waterloo Gibault 49-47 on Senior night. Being the only senior on the team, McKenzie Hancock basked in the glow of appreciation she so richly deserves, then went out and scored 15 points to help her team to a thrilling victory. Hailey Rakers added 14 and

Gianna Bilbruck chipped in with 10, including 2 big three-point bombs in the third quarter. Bailey Bell had six, and Izzy Karhoff 2 to round off the scoring. The 9-20 Tribe then entered play at the Sesser Regional, and played the host school on Feb. 10, Pinckneyville on the 11th (if they beat Sesser), and then to the final on Thursday 2/13, if they beat Pinckneyville.

On the boys side, Mater Dei had a great week as the Knights beat St. Dominic(St. Louis) 66-48, then clipped crosstown rival Breese Central 61-50,then whipped Miller Career Academy 53-41 last Saturday night.

Caleb Zurliene had the offensive game of his life, scoring 30 points, including an 11-of-14 performance from th e field. Jacob Schadedd added 17, Mitchell Haake 8, Grant Goebel 4, Ben Kassen 2, Zach Napovanice 2, Jacob Patton 2, and Cam Kreke 1.

MD had beaten Central by a wide margin just days earlier, but Friday night was a tense affair.The Knights led 31-20 at halftime, but the Cougars trimmed that to 41-34 after three periods, and the Knights held on for the win. This time Zach Napovanice had his biggest varsity game, scoring 18 markers. Schadegg added 15, Zurliene 11, Goebel 7, Haake 6, Kasses 2, and Carson Loepker 2. Against Miller, the Knights led just 25-23, then outscored their visitors 28-18 in the second half,improving to 22-5 on the season.

Goebel stepped to the forefront with a 15 point effort, while the steady Zurliene had 13, Haake 9, Loeoker 8, Napovanice 6, and Kassen 2. After this week, Mater Dei has just one game remaing, a tilt with Granite City on the 21st, before the Regional begins.

At Wesclin, the Warriors continued their late season surge by beating a tough Vandalia squad 54-46, then clipping Carlyle 49-31.

Against the Vandals, the Tribe notched 7-of-10 from the charity stripe, and played a very tight defense. Luke Serrano led the scoring with 17, as Grant Fridley added 15, Cam Brandmeyer 9, Cole Macke 7, Kyle Elmore 4, and Devon Karhoff 2.

Brent Brede’s bunch then whipped Carlyle handily, outscoring the Indians in every quarter. This time Macke had the hot hand, as the 6-6 junior was good on five long-distance tries to finish with 15 points. Serrano added 11, Elmore 8, Brandmeyer 7, Fridley 3, Carson Wessel 3, and Karhoff 2.

The Warriors, now 14-12, host Freeburg on the 14th and Columbia on the 18th, with two games the following week to finish regular season play.