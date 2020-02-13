Isaac Bruce Visits Fairview Heights Church

By Randy Pierce

Herald Publications

The newest inductee to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Isaac Bruce was the guest of honor at Christ Church, 339 Frank Scott Parkway, for a program hosted by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Metro East along with sports talk show host Randy Karraker from St. Louis’ 101 ESPN radio at Christ Church, the two of them sharing memories of the “Greatest Show on Turf” Super Bowl victory on January 30, 2000 and much more.

With Karraker providing the impetus for Bruce to recall that glorious time in St. Louis area sports history, the wide receiver went back and shared his thoughts and feelings which included references to teammates like Kurt Warner, Marshall Faulk and fellow pass catchers Torry Holt and Ricky Proehl.

Saying it was a “special” time for him, Bruce explained that he was the type of player who if his team did not make the post-season National Football League playoffs, he did not even want to watch that action on television or by any other means.

While trying to stay strictly focused on playing and winning, he expressed a bit of displeasure over the pre-Super Bowl hype, particularly when dealing with the news media, commenting, “It got to the point where guys would be asking questions that really didn’t have anything to do with football.”

Parts of the experience are a “blur,” Bruce commented, because he was so focused on the job at hand at that time but he still admitted that with the media attention and related hoopla, “I couldn’t make it just another game.”

At one point in the third quarter, the Rams had built up a lead of 16-0 but Bruce noted that he and others on the team realized that, in the NFL, the momentum can change at any time so they applied themselves and did not let up.

Sharing a tactic he used to outsmart the defender covering him on a pass play, Bruce explained that opponent’s job in such situations “is to react to my reaction.”

So Bruce said he gave that defensive back “my dead eyes and dead arms,” presenting the impression and appearance that the Ram had no intention of having the ball thrown his way but then, at the very last second, it was there and caught by the targeted receiver.

This prompted Bruce to remember how very many times “guys running after you were not just running for a Super Bowl ring but chasing me for their jobs. I’ve seen many things happen, like guys falling at my feet.”

High praise was offered by Bruce for how the Titans’ quarterback, Steve McNair, brought his team back into the game, calling him “country strong.”

Referring to the victory, the Super Bowl championship, the first and only in St. Louis’ NFL history, Bruce said, “That’s why we play the game of football.”

This was followed by a huge celebration parade the next day in St. Louis. Bruce said he was sore and went to sleep the night before the parade at his home in Creve Coeur but was surprised when he woke up in the morning and turned on the television to see Torry Holt on a bus waving to people as it travelled through the streets of the city.

“I missed the entire parade,” Bruce chuckled, adding that he watched all of it on television and enjoyed it as something “extremely cool.”

Another memory shared by Bruce dealt with his first season playing for the Rams in 1995, the year after they selected him in the second round of the draft.

It was at the second incarnation of Busch Stadium then when he scored the first touchdown in St. Louis Rams history, the team having moved to this city from Los Angeles that year.

But there is something else about his debut for the Rams which has stuck in his mind ever since it occurred: The fans in the stadium cheered him with a prolonged “Bruuuuuce!”

This vocal acknowledgement was not unlike how they used to do for St. Louis Cardinals’ baseball greats “Loooooou” Brock and even relief pitcher “Bruuuuuce” Sutter with extra emphasis on the vowel sounds.

To those not accustomed to this type of support from the fans in St. Louis, this caused Bruce to be concerned that his mother would wonder why the fans were booing her son, he said.

It was in 1997 and 1998, however, that Bruce said he found out how important his faith is and would become to him.

This led to Bruce telling his audience at Christ Church in Fairview Heights, “State championships, Super Bowl trophies and even being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame do not compare with the joy of knowing Jesus Christ.

“If you don’t have a relationship with Jesus Christ, I urge you to put your faith and trust in Him. He is the way to salvation.”

Bruce followed this by calling up to the stage Christ Church Pastor Shane Bishop to offer compliments for the support he and the church have provided to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, saying he wanted to publicly offer his thanks.

Explaining that he felt like he was two different people, living a “double life,” Bruce said he came to a realization in that pivotal time of 1997 and 1998, “he had some growing up to do.”

Admitting that he did not like being “two-faced,” Bruce went on to say he then made a decision to start reading a chapter out of the Bible every day, “and, for me, that changed my life tremendously for the better.”

Faith and football were linked together for Bruce after that, “but without faith, there was no football.”

“I wasn’t happy. I was a professional football player but my relationship with Christ was completely off. It wasn’t where I thought it should have been at the time I started to commit to God.”

Bruce further focused on what he believes is the importance of passing all of this on to the next generation, mentioning that he has what he calls “praise sessions” with his two daughter, usually every Saturday morning, encouraging them to take their eyes off themselves and put their eyes on Christ.

Not everyone is going to be able to play professional football, Bruce added, but everybody should mix and mingle into their careers what they learned about life in settings like this, in the FCA, in places of worship so as to keep their focus on Christ “in every test and every trial” they experience.

After playing 16 seasons in the NFL, Bruce said when it was time for him to walk away from it, he felt no worries or need to keep playing to prove himself.

“The Lord through his word had started to prepare me for the next chapter of a book that was already written.”

He added that by stressing the significance of praising God and giving Him thanks, “We call it the sacrifice of praise when you don’t feel like praising.”

Prior to closing his comments with a prayer, Bruce explained how he was disappointed and upset when he learned last year that he was not chosen for the Hall of Fame. He admitted doing something he called “dangerous” by comparing himself to others who were chosen.

This led to the revelation, he continued, that bigger and better things were ahead for him and that is indeed what happened recently when he was chosen for the honor.