Meier Opposes Legislation Banning Motorists From Filling Up Their Gas Tank

Legislation recently filed in the Illinois House of Representatives seeks to ban individuals from pumping their own gas at a filling station. The bill introduced by State Representative Camille Lilly of Cook County would make Illinois the second state in the nation to ban motorists from pumping gas at a filling station.

According to Rep. Charlie Meier, “I will vote against this ridiculous bill which bans motorists from filling up their gas tank. This is 2020, not 1905 when the first filling station opened for business. With minimum wage on its way to $15 per hour, this proposal would result in higher gas prices and long lines at the pump. I am very concerned this bill would result in people losing their jobs at gas stations as well as put local gas stations out of business.”

House Bill 4571 creates the Gas Station Attendant Act. Provides that no gas may be pumped at a gas station in Illinois unless it is pumped by a gas station attendant employed at the gas station. New Jersey is the only state to require a gas station attendant to pump gasoline for motorists.

Pending approval by the House, Senate, and Governor; the new law would take effect January 1, 2021.