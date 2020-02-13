MHS Has Great Win Against Bulldogs, Not So Much Against Springfield

By Garrett Krohne

Mascoutah Herald

The Mascoutah High School Indians kicked off their week Monday, Feb. 10, on the road against conference rival, the Highland Bulldogs.

Mascoutah, coming off their thriller win at home against Triad, looked to keep momentum on their side before another busy week. The Indians did just that, and were able to cruise to a 40 point, 59 to 19 victory.

After a win on Monday, the Indians had a three day layoff before they competed in the O’Fallon Shootout.

On the big stage, the Indians found themselves up against Springfield Southeast. In a see-saw battle in the first quarter, the Indians were never able to grab the lead, and at one point the team saw their deficit well to seven.

A triple coming at the hands of Justin King, and a late bucket by Ryan Lajoye brought the Indians back to within four before the end of the half.

Trailing 20 to 16 going into the second quarter, King was able to score the first bucket of the quarter, and that was as close as Mascoutah would come the rest of the half. At the midway point, the Indians found themselves on the losing end of a 37 to 28 score.

The third quarter did not do Mascoutah any favors. Springfield Southeast was able to burst onto the scene with a 16 to 4 scoring run, and the Indians suddenly found themselves trailing by 21. The scrappy Indians were able to counter with a 12 to 6 run of their own, and the once 21 point lead was back down to 15 heading into the final quarter. Although the Indians showed signs of life late in period three, they were never able to get their deficit back to within double digits.

The team would go on to lose the game by a score of 72 to 58. The team will be back in action with a pair of road games this week.

On Tuesday, they will travel to Civic Memorial before traveling up to Edwardsville on Friday, Feb. 14.