Mascoutah Police Report: January 31 – February 6

Friday, Jan. 31

Ambulance Call – N. 6th St/Watkins

911 Hangup – 500 block S. Independence/Lasica

Ambulance Call – 500 block S. Independence/Weck

Theft – Mascoutah High School/Sunnquist

Assist to Schools – Mascoutah High School/Sunnquist

Driving In Wrong Lane/Failure to Reduce Speed/Expired Registration/Uninsured Vehicle – Cheryl Dr. & Dere Bere Dr/Veres – Jody Weis, 32, Millstadt

Saturday, Feb. 1

Alarm – 1000 block Kankakee Trl/Donovan

Ambulance Call – 100 block S. Independence/Heinen

Suspicious Activity – 700 block Moorland Cir/Donovan

Suspicious Activity – Mascoutah Police Dept/Sirtak

Derelict Vehicle – 400 block E. Main/Donovan

Suspicious Vehicle – 300 block N. County Rd/Sirtak

911 Hangup – 9700 block Hayden Dr/Weinel

Speeding – Rt. 161 & County/Watkins – Amanda Wright, 35, Belleville

Sunday, Feb. 2

Criminal Damage to Property – 200 block Laura St/Watkins

Derelict Vehicle – 100 block N. 10th St/Sirtak

Alarm – 600 block W. Church/Weinel

Domestic Disturbance – 400 block W. State St/Watkins

Suspicious Activity – 300 block Salem Ave/Lasica

Suspicious Activity – Rt. 161 & N. 6th St/Lasica

Well Being Check – 200 block S. Railway/Weinel

911 Hangup – 1600 block Landmark Dr/Lasica

Monday, Feb. 3

911 Hangup – 200 block N. Lebanon St/Weck

Suspicious Activity – 700 block Knipp Ave/Sirtak

Ambulance Call – 1400 block Eisenhower St/Sirtak

Notification – 600 block E. Main St/Bumpers

Fire Call – 9700 block Hayden Dr/Sirtak

Theft Under $500 – 1300 block W. Main/Sunnquist – juvenile

Tuesday, Feb. 4

Suspicious Vehicle – 700 block Fountain View Dr/Bumpers

Traffic Accident – W. Harnett St/Weck

Criminal Damage to Property – 100 block W. Phillips St/Sirtak

Well Being Check – 500 block N. August St/Glander

Failure to Wear Seatbelt/Uninsured Vehicle – Harnett & Railway/Rettig – Bruce Bergheger, 28, Mascoutah

Wednesday, Feb. 5

Ambulance Call – 900 block W. Church/Donovan

Funeral Escort – W. Main St/Donovan

Vehicle Lock Out – 100 block W. State St/Heinen

Traffic Accident – N. County Rd & W. Harnett/Watkins

Verbal Disturbance – 300 block N. Lebanon/Glander

Animal at Large – N. 6th St & W. Poplar St/Watkins

Subject Removal – E. Green St/Heinen

Theft Under $500 – 1300 block W. Main/Sunnquist – juvenile

Failure to Yield – County & Harnett/Watkins – Lauren Morton, 16, Scott AFB

Dog At Large – 6th & Poplar/Watkins – Amanda Schulte, 32, Mascoutah

Thursday, Feb. 6

Ambulance Call – W. Poplar St/Watkins

Domestic Disturbance – 400 block S. Railway/Lasica

Intoxicated Subject – 900 block W. Church/Lasica

Standby/Keep the Peace – 800 block W. South St/Heinen

Criminal Sexual Assault – 1200 block Beechcraft Blvd/Sunnquist

Suspicious Vehicle – 100 block S. Lebanon/Watkins

Missing Person/Adult/Female – 700 block Moorland Cir/Donovan

Recovered Property – Rt. 4 & I-64/Weinel

Criminal Trespass Building – 500 block E. South St/Watkins

Disorderly Conduct – 1000 block W. Green St/Lasica

Assist Other Agency – Rt. 177 & Highbanks Rd/Weinel

Well Being Check – N. Jefferson St/Watkins