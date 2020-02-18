Judith A. Westbrook

Judith A. “Judy” Westbrook, nee Monken, 77, of Mascoutah, IL born Nov. 12, 1942 in East St. Louis, IL died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 at her home.

Judy was a housekeeper for the Ramada Inn and with Memorial West Hospital. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary in Valparaiso, FL and the American Legion Auxiliary in Fort Walton Beach, FL.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Harold “Shorty” and Virginia “Ginny,” nee Hayes, Bergheger, her husband, James Westbrook who died on Dec. 20, 2011, son-in-law, Gary Wood, and sister-in-law, Susan Bergheger.

She is survived by her children, James L. (Wendy A.) Westbrook of Virginia Beach, VA, Janet (Shawn) Archambault of Houston, TX, Jeanna A. Wood of St. Charles, MO; nine grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; two brothers, Roger Bergheger and Bruce (Dee) Bergheger of Mascoutah, IL; special friend, Buster Williams of Mascoutah, IL; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: From 4 to 7 PM Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at Moll Funeral Home, Mascoutah, IL.

Funeral: A funeral service will be held 7 PM Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at Moll Funeral Home with Father Paul Wienhoff officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Barrancas National Cemetery, Pensacola, FL.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL