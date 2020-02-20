Justin Mumford Named To Big River All Metro Cross Country Team

TRENTON – Wesclin High School Junior cross country runner, Justin Mumford, was selected for the Big River All Metro Cross Country Team. The team selects the best high school runners in the St. Louis area to be honored at a banquet on February 23 at SLU High School. Justin has one more cross country season and plans to continue his running career in college. Coach Weis is excited to see Justin selected again this year. Mumford was also selected his freshman year; however, last year he was injured and his season did not go as planned. “My main goal for Justin’s upcoming season first and foremost is to keep him healthy to perform to the best of his ability. I am hoping he has a good spring track season which will bring much confidence to him as a runner. If he can stay healthy the sky’s the limit for him.” said Coach Weis. Pictured is Justin running at state during his junior season. By Haylee Gerstner, WHS student