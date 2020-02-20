Mascoutah Police Report: February 7 thru February 13

Wednesday, Feb. 5

Theft Under $500 – 1300 block W. Main/Sunnquist – juvenile

Friday, Feb. 7

Child Custody Dispute – 900 block Chickasaw Ct/Bumpers

911 Hangup – 400 block Falling Leaf Way/Weck

Ambulance Call – 500 block E. Poplar St/Rettig

911 Hangup – 1400 block W. Main St/Glander

Ambulance Call – 900 block W. Church/Bumpers

Identity Theft – 700 block Moorland Cir/Weck

Uninsured Vehicle – Rt. 4/Rettig – Christopher Galle, 31, Mascoutah

Saturday, Feb. 8

Funeral Escort – W. Church St/Weck

Well Being Check – 300 block Mine Rd/Bumpers

Notification – 1100 block Whimbrel Run/Rettig

Motorist Assist – Rt. 4 & Rt. 161/Veres

Ambulance Call – 900 block W. Madison St/Glander

Uninsured Vehicle – Fuesser & Hunters Creek/Rettig – Fermin Herrera-Cenobio, 39, Albers

Sunday, Feb. 9

Ambulance Call – W. Church St/Rettig

Information – Mascoutah Police Dept/Rettig

Ambulance Call – 200 block S. 10th St/Bumpers

Suspicious Vehicle – 1000 block W. Main St/Veres

Monday, Feb. 10

Information – Mascoutah Middle School/Sunnquist

Identity Theft – 900 block W. Green St/Heinen

Records Disposal – Mascoutah Police Dept/Steinkamp

Ambulance Call – 1200 block Winding Oaks Ln/Donovan

Suspicious Vehicle – N. 6th/Glander

911 Hangup – 200 block W. Phillips St/Veres

Traffic Accident – N. Jefferson St & E. Church St/Watkins

Assist Other Agency – 700 block Fountain View Dr/Watkins

Failure to Yield – Jefferson & Church/Watkins – John Pilkington, 70, Mascoutah

Improper Display of Registered Plate – S. Railway & E. Main/Veres – Charles Tackett, 47, Walsh, IL

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Suspicious Activity – 200 block Aaron Ct/Donovan

Ambulance Call – 500 block Streamstone Ln/Watkins

Ambulance Call – 1200 block Lincoln Blvd/Watkins

Juvenile Complaint – Mascoutah Elementary School/Watkins

Verbal Disturbance – 300 bloc N. 5th St/Lasica

Ambulance Call – 100 block E. South St/Heinen

Assist Other Agency – Rt. 177 & Highbanks Rd/Donovan

911 Open Line – Mascoutah Middle School/Watkins

Property Damage/Non-Criminal – 700 block E. George & Mine Rd/Watkins

Suspended License/Uninsured Vehicle/No Valid Registration/Warrant Arrest – Rt. 4 & Perrin Rd/Donovan – Richard Reed, 27, Trenton

Improper Passing – Rt. 161 & Rt. 4/Donovan – Elizabeth Brown, 26, Pierron

Speeding – Harnett & Glenn – Erik Gillaspie, 31, Mascoutah

Wednesday, Feb. 12

911 Hangup – 1500 block Autumn Lakes Ln/Veres

Lock Out Vehicle – 1000 block W. Madison/Veres

Noise Complaint – 500 block S. Independence St/Weck

Traffic Accident – Rt. 4 & Rt. 161/Glander

Recovered Stolen Vehicle – Rt. 4 & I-64/Donovan

Traffic Accident – Mascoutah Plaza Dr/Weck

Information – 300 block Mine Rd/Lasica

Information – Mascoutah Middle School/Sunnquist

Noise Complaint – 500 block S. Independence St/Bumpers

Disorderly Conduct – 300 block Mine Rd/Lasica

Assist to Schools – Mascoutah Middle School/Sunnquist

Request Assistance – 8100 block Richter Rd/Bumpers

Traffic Accident – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Veres

911 Open Line – 400 block Wilderness Way/Glander

Disorderly Conduct/Loud Noise – Mine Road/Lasica – Matthew Sprehe, 35, Mascoutah

Improper Turn – Perrin Road/Veres – Douglas Blake, 60, South Carolina

Failure to Reduce Speed – Rt. 4 & Rt. 161/Glander – Maddison Parker, 18, Marissa

Thursday, Feb. 13

Standby/Keep the Peace – 20 block W. George St/Veres

Animal Complaint – Grant St/Bumpers

Alarms – 900 block Indian Prairie Dr/Veres

Ambulance Call – 600 block E. South/Glander

Juvenile Complaint – W. Harnett St & Jackson St/Veres

911 Hangup – 300 block N. 1st St/Glander

Harassing Call – 1000 block Indian Prairie Dr/Weck

Animal Complaint – 600 block W. Main/Bumpers