Mascoutah Police Report: February 7 thru February 13
Wednesday, Feb. 5
Theft Under $500 – 1300 block W. Main/Sunnquist – juvenile
Friday, Feb. 7
Child Custody Dispute – 900 block Chickasaw Ct/Bumpers
911 Hangup – 400 block Falling Leaf Way/Weck
Ambulance Call – 500 block E. Poplar St/Rettig
911 Hangup – 1400 block W. Main St/Glander
Ambulance Call – 900 block W. Church/Bumpers
Identity Theft – 700 block Moorland Cir/Weck
Uninsured Vehicle – Rt. 4/Rettig – Christopher Galle, 31, Mascoutah
Saturday, Feb. 8
Funeral Escort – W. Church St/Weck
Well Being Check – 300 block Mine Rd/Bumpers
Notification – 1100 block Whimbrel Run/Rettig
Motorist Assist – Rt. 4 & Rt. 161/Veres
Ambulance Call – 900 block W. Madison St/Glander
Uninsured Vehicle – Fuesser & Hunters Creek/Rettig – Fermin Herrera-Cenobio, 39, Albers
Sunday, Feb. 9
Ambulance Call – W. Church St/Rettig
Information – Mascoutah Police Dept/Rettig
Ambulance Call – 200 block S. 10th St/Bumpers
Suspicious Vehicle – 1000 block W. Main St/Veres
Monday, Feb. 10
Information – Mascoutah Middle School/Sunnquist
Identity Theft – 900 block W. Green St/Heinen
Records Disposal – Mascoutah Police Dept/Steinkamp
Ambulance Call – 1200 block Winding Oaks Ln/Donovan
Suspicious Vehicle – N. 6th/Glander
911 Hangup – 200 block W. Phillips St/Veres
Traffic Accident – N. Jefferson St & E. Church St/Watkins
Assist Other Agency – 700 block Fountain View Dr/Watkins
Failure to Yield – Jefferson & Church/Watkins – John Pilkington, 70, Mascoutah
Improper Display of Registered Plate – S. Railway & E. Main/Veres – Charles Tackett, 47, Walsh, IL
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Suspicious Activity – 200 block Aaron Ct/Donovan
Ambulance Call – 500 block Streamstone Ln/Watkins
Ambulance Call – 1200 block Lincoln Blvd/Watkins
Juvenile Complaint – Mascoutah Elementary School/Watkins
Verbal Disturbance – 300 bloc N. 5th St/Lasica
Ambulance Call – 100 block E. South St/Heinen
Assist Other Agency – Rt. 177 & Highbanks Rd/Donovan
911 Open Line – Mascoutah Middle School/Watkins
Property Damage/Non-Criminal – 700 block E. George & Mine Rd/Watkins
Suspended License/Uninsured Vehicle/No Valid Registration/Warrant Arrest – Rt. 4 & Perrin Rd/Donovan – Richard Reed, 27, Trenton
Improper Passing – Rt. 161 & Rt. 4/Donovan – Elizabeth Brown, 26, Pierron
Speeding – Harnett & Glenn – Erik Gillaspie, 31, Mascoutah
Wednesday, Feb. 12
911 Hangup – 1500 block Autumn Lakes Ln/Veres
Lock Out Vehicle – 1000 block W. Madison/Veres
Noise Complaint – 500 block S. Independence St/Weck
Traffic Accident – Rt. 4 & Rt. 161/Glander
Recovered Stolen Vehicle – Rt. 4 & I-64/Donovan
Traffic Accident – Mascoutah Plaza Dr/Weck
Information – 300 block Mine Rd/Lasica
Information – Mascoutah Middle School/Sunnquist
Noise Complaint – 500 block S. Independence St/Bumpers
Disorderly Conduct – 300 block Mine Rd/Lasica
Assist to Schools – Mascoutah Middle School/Sunnquist
Request Assistance – 8100 block Richter Rd/Bumpers
Traffic Accident – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Veres
911 Open Line – 400 block Wilderness Way/Glander
Disorderly Conduct/Loud Noise – Mine Road/Lasica – Matthew Sprehe, 35, Mascoutah
Improper Turn – Perrin Road/Veres – Douglas Blake, 60, South Carolina
Failure to Reduce Speed – Rt. 4 & Rt. 161/Glander – Maddison Parker, 18, Marissa
Thursday, Feb. 13
Standby/Keep the Peace – 20 block W. George St/Veres
Animal Complaint – Grant St/Bumpers
Alarms – 900 block Indian Prairie Dr/Veres
Ambulance Call – 600 block E. South/Glander
Juvenile Complaint – W. Harnett St & Jackson St/Veres
911 Hangup – 300 block N. 1st St/Glander
Harassing Call – 1000 block Indian Prairie Dr/Weck
Animal Complaint – 600 block W. Main/Bumpers