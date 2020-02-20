Mater Dei Girls Roll to Sectional , Area Boys Enter Final Week of Season

By Larry Thoeming

Clinton County News

BREESE – The season came to an end last week for the Wesclin Lady Warriors, as they lost 71-43 to the host school in the Class2A Sesser/Valier Regional. Meanwhile, the Mater Dei Lady Knights campaign rolls on as they won the 2A Regional in Gillespie, beating Staunton 65-26, and Alton Marquette 49-33.

McKenzie Hancock closed out her stellar Wesclin career with a 20 point effort to lead the Warrior scoring. Bailey Bell chipped in with 11, while Hailey Raker had 6, Lauren Rakers 4, and Gianna Bilbruck 2. Hancock was the Tribe’s sole senior this year, and will be sorely missed next season. Wesclin finished with a 9-21 record.

For Mater Dei, 12 players scored in the romp over Saunton, withShannon Lampe leading with 13, while Merideth Innes and Sally Albers netting ten apiece. Claire Toennies added 8, Jillian Toennies 6, Morgan Oertl 6, Sierra Brinker 3, Jacey Wieter 2, Morgan Spears 2, Madi Strieker 2, Lainey Kramer 2, and Emma Gebke 1.

MD Coach Dave Kohnen was down with the bug but managed to be there to see his squad win their fifth straight Regional title. Marquette had devised a plan to shut down the Lady Knights highest scorers and the scheme may had worked except for the fact that the other players stepped up to the task. Usually light scoring Lainey Kramer picked up the slack with 7 points, and Meredith Innes popped in 13, to augment 11 from Sally Albers and 4 from Madi Strieker. Claire Toennies and Shannon Lampe, normally the two highest scorers, still managed 6 and 8 points respectively. The win improved MD’s record to 20-8.

Mater Dei then went on to the Greenville Sectional where they played Carlinville on Monday night, Feb. 10, and will play for the Sectional Title on Thursday February 20 (if they beat Carlinville). Breese Central also won their Regioan and could be the MD opponent on Thursday.

On the boys side, Wesclin lost a pair of Cahokia Conference games, though both were tight affairs. Tuesday night saw the Tribe fall into a deep hole against Breese Central due to some ice cold shooting. Wesclin was down by as many as 22 points, but roared back late to cut the deficit to 7, but could get no closer, eventually losing 48-40. Cole Macke led the scoring with 12 points; Cameron Brandmeyer added 11, Grant Fridley 7, Kyle Elmore 6, Luke Serrano 2, and Carson Wessel 2.

Friday night, Feb. 14, Wesclin lost a tough battle with Freeburg 44-38. This time Seranno led the scoring with 11, and Fridley dialed 9, Wessel, Brandmeyer, and Macke 5 each, and Elmore 3. The Warriors, now 14-14 on the year, host Lebanon on Friday, Feb. 21, before entering post-season play.

Mater Dei’s boys team clobbered North Tech (St. Louis) 89-29 to get to 23-5 on then year. 13 Knight dented the scoring column, as Jacob Schadegg had 13, Caleb Zurliene 12, Grant Goebel 11, Mitchell Haake 11, Tanner Gerdes 9, Cam Kreke 7, Parker Johnson 5, Carson Loepker 5, Tyler Jasper 4, Zach Napovanice 4, Ben Kassen 4, Alden Moss 2, and Landon Albers 2. Mater Dei hosts Granite city on February 21, then the IHSA Regional awaits.