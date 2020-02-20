Teen Shot and Killed in Garage of His Home

By Randy Pierce

Kameron Jamaal Dorsey, 18, was found dead in the garage of his home on Lakeland Hills Drive in Fairview Heights by local police on Wednesday evening, February 19, after they had received a 9-1-1 call about 8:40 p.m.

Dorsey was pronounced dead as the result of a shooting at the scene and an autopsy was taking place concerning efforts to learn more about the specific circumstances. The Greater St. Louis Area Major Case Squad was called in to investigate the day after the incident.

A former honor roll student at Pontiac Junior High School in Fairview Heights from which he graduated in 2015, Dorsey played football for the Belleville East High School Lancers while attending school there.

Anyone having information regarding this matter is encouraged to contact the major case squad at (618) 977-1912 or may leave an anonymous tip by visiting the St. Louis Regional Crime Stoppers web site at www.stlrcs.org or by calling 1-866-371-8477 (TIPS).