Melissa Carter

Melissa Ann Carter, nee Niemann, age 65 of Herrin, IL, formerly of Fairview Heights, IL, born on November 18, 1954 in Belleville, IL, died on February 19, 2020 at home in Herrin surrounded by her family.

Melissa graduated from St. Albert the Great, Althoff High School and then attended Belleville Area College. She loved being with her family and grandchildren. Melissa enjoyed playing music, home decorating, baking cookies and other treats for family and friends, as well as growing plants and flowers. She was an avid dog lover. Melissa also loved to throw parties all year long. She loved working at Mister Donut and providing daycare for children; until her health prevented her from working. She fulfilled her lifelong dream of being the best mom and homemaker.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank P. Carter, Jr.; her parents, Frederick and Vera Niemann; her brother, William Niemann and her Niemann and Klein grandparents.

Melissa is survived by Richard Rist, father of their children; Veronica “Roni” (Steve) Whitsel, Sarah (Jeff) Barton, and Amanda (Michael) Whitsel; her five beloved grandchildren, Alec, Conner, Keaton, Dominick and Tyler; her brother, Christopher Niemann and her sister, Marilyn Kinsella. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Residential Home Health and Residential Hospice, the Brain Aneurysm Foundation or the Belleville Area Humane Society.

Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Memorial service will be held immediately following at 6:00 p.m.