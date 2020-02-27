Attention All Little Princesses in Mascoutah & Scott AFB

By Pamela Rensing

mascherald@heraldpubs.com

In 2019, after 40 years of Miss Mascoutah Homecoming contestants, the Mascoutah Improvement Association (MIA) voted to allow young men to participate in the annual event. Although only one gentleman registered, it was still exciting news for the future of the now Queen or King Mascoutah Homecoming contest.

So how do you top that? Well, the MIA has just announced a new category for the much loved event…the Little Miss Mascoutah Homecoming Princess contest.

Young girls must be between the ages of 4 (by April 1, 2020) and 8 years of age (and can not turn 9 until after the homecoming weekend) to participate.

“For the past couple of years, I kept telling my dad (Steve Heizer) who is now the president of the MIA, that Mascoutah needs to do a Little Miss Homecoming Princess contest,” said Sheryl Heizer. “You see other towns in the area that do both and I thought it would be something new and fun to try.

“It is also a great way to get involved with the community at a young age. If they love it and have fun doing it when they are younger hopefully they will run for Homecoming queen again when they get older. I am very excited to see how this goes and hopefully will be around for several years to come.”

Contestants are selected by the number of tickets sold, and can win $750 for first prize, $500 for second, and $250 for third. Tickets are $1 for one, or seven for $5. It is important to note that the tickets and prizes are separate from the Queen or King Mascoutah Homecoming event.

To register your future Little Miss Homecoming Princess, contact Sheryl at 618-570-0949. The deadline to sign up is April 1.

For all the young ladies and gentlemen who would like to register for the Queen or King Mascoutah Homecoming contest, now is the time. To register, please contact LeeAnn Funk at 566-4610 or Phyllis Johnson at 618-334-3654. The deadline is May 1.

Candidates must be 8th grade to age 21-years-old, and live in the Mascoutah School District or Scott Air Force Base.

As in the past, winners are chosen by the number of tickets sold. Tickets are $1 each or seven for $5. First place prize is $3000, second place is $1500, and third is $500.

The Annual Mascoutah Homecoming will be held Friday, July 31; Saturday, Aug. 1; and Sunday, Aug. 2. The Little Miss Mascoutah Homecoming coronation will be held on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2:30 p.m. on stage at the Scheve Park Train Depot. The Queen or King Mascoutah Homecoming coronation will follow at approximately 3 p.m.

Proceeds from the homecoming, goes to the upkeep and future projects at Scheve Park.