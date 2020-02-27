Mascoutah Public Safety Department 2019 Released

Rise in crime down from year 2019, however vehicular burglaries making strong start in 2020

By Pamela Rensing

mascherald@heraldpubs.com

Scott Waldrup, Director of Public Safety, released the Annual Mascoutah Public Safety Department report for 2019.

“Although police responses and calls for service increased in 2019, there was no significant rise in criminal offenses,” stated Waldrup, in a report to the Mascoutah City Council. “Officers responded to 3841 reported incidents throughout the year, which included reported crime, traffic stops, and suspicious activities, among other public service activities. This is a 6.5 percent increase from 2018.”

Vehicle thefts and burglaries have made the news on both sides of the river lately. Waldrup reported there was a 12.5 percent decrease in 2019, however the incidents are keeping area police departments busy in 2020. Recent vehicular burglaries in rural communities such as New Baden, St. Libory, Freeburg, Nashville, Trenton, Albers, and many more that usually do not see these types of incidents are becoming victims.

“We do encourage our residents to keep their vehicles locked at all times and valuables placed out of view,” Waldrup advised. “This normally discourages vehicle burglaries, due to most vehicles burglaries (especially in residential areas) happening to unlocked vehicles.

“We recently had a rash of vehicle burglaries in the Townsend Square neighborhood.”

“In addition, there was a rash of vehicles burglaries in surrounding communities (Freeburg, St. Libory etc.). We had nine this past weekend.”

In addition, the Metro East Auto Theft Task Force. is investigating a reported armed carjacking near the Subway restaurant on Monday, Feb. 24. The vehicle was later found abandoned in Fairmont City.

Added in MPD roster was K-9 Axel. “Axel joined our Department December of 2018. He has been a very valuable addition,” reported Waldrup. “He has been used for numerous ‘drug sniffs’ on traffic stops both with our officers and neighboring communities. He has also assisted in tracking of suspects and article searches.

“He has added an additional layer of officer protection during stops and calls, which most probably resulted in reduced or fewer Use of Force situations.”

In the 2019 report , officers responded to 196 vehicle accidents, one of which was a fatal accident. There were 619 traffic citations, 1028 warnings, 48 parking violations, and 18 Driving Under the Influence (DUIs) issued. This results in an average of 142 tickets per month in 2019.

In October 2019, the MPD was awarded a Traffic Safety Enforcement Grant of $17,913.52 from the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT). This grant, which will run until October 2020, contains eight enforcement periods. Two of these have been completed which resulted in an increase of traffic citations of 80.5 percent and an increase in written earnings of 138.6 percent.

“There are eight enforcement periods, which are dictated by holiday periods mainly. Thanksgiving, Christmas/New Years Eve, St. Patrick’s Day, April (Distracted Driving Month), Memorial Day Enforcement, 4th of July, Labor Day and Speed Enforcement which runs throughout the year,” Waldrup explained.

With the awarding of this grant, there will be no cost to the city for the approximate 312 additional hours of patrols.

In the category of “City Ordinance Violations,” there were 47 Derelict Vehicle, 33 Weeds/Grass, and 40 Other Nuisance citations issued.

The Mascoutah EMS responded to 1226 calls for service in 2019, a 1.9 percent decrease from 2018. The EMS division is staffed with five full-time Paramedics and eight part-time Paramedics who serve not only the City but the surrounding Rural Protection District.

Waldrup said he is extremely proud of the police officers and members of the EMS Department who serve the City of Mascoutah.