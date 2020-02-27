Mater Dei Girls Fall in Sectional, Wesclin & Mater Dei Boys Enter Regional Play

By Larry Thoeming

Clinton County News

A red hot Carlinville team travelled to Greenville last week with a sparkling 28-3 record and stars in their eyes, hoping to continue their magical season. The Mater Dei Lady Knights, though, hardened by a season of battling the best the Metro East had to offer, and sporting snazzy 20-8 record themselves, would have none of it. In an early blitz, when the dust had cleared, the bewildered Carlinville team was looking at the downside of a 29-6 score. MD cruised from that point on, anhilating the Macoupin County hopefuls by a 47-28 count. Claire Tonnies led the onslaught popping in five quick points before C-Ville could blink an eye. Her early output helped her to an 18 point performance, best of the night. Madi Strieker also washot early, and finished with 13, while Shannon Lamp added 6, Lainey Kramer 5, Merdith Innes 3, and Jacey Wieter 2. The semi-final win catapulted Mater Dei into Thursday night’s Sectional Championship match against another powerhouse, a 24-3 club from Pleasant Plains.

This time the bad guys were hot early, and the Lady Knights trailed 17-14 after one period and 23-17 at the half. PP was up by 8 entering the final stanza, and things looked grim for Coach Dave Kohnen’s squad. But they didn’t fold, and began a furious comeback which almost snatched victory from the jaws of defeat. It was not meant to be though, as the valiant Lady Knights fell 40-39, ending their dreams of a trip to the State Tournament. Shannon Lampe, Claire Tonnies, Madi Strieker, Lainey Kramer, and Meredith Innes, all Seniors, scored 16, 12, 6, 3, and 2, respectively, to close out their stellar careers at Mater Dei. Those five, plus Jacey Wieter and Jillian Toennies, will be missed greatly next year, as coach Kohnen will be in a rebuilding mode for the 2020-2021 year. Returning players include Juniors Sally Albers, Jessie Timmermann, Emma Gebke, Klara Schildroth, Morgan Spears, Ellen Antonnaci, and Morgan Oertl.

The Lady Knights finished their great season at 21-9.

On the boys side, Mater Dei had a good week, running their record to 25-5, with a 55-45 win over Granite City, and a 56-27 thumping of Berhalto Civic Memorial.

Jacob Schadegg meshed 18 points to lead a parade of MD sharpshooters. Mitchell Haake added 12, Tyler Jasper 10 (the highest total of his varsity career), Grant Goebel 6, Zach Napovanice 6, Ben Kassen 2, and Carson Loepker 2.

The GC Warriors put up a better fight, but still succumbed to another balance Knight attack. This time Caleb Zurliene spalashd 18, Schadegg 12, Goebel 9, Haake 6, Kassen 5, and Napovanice 4.

This week, Mater Dei opened Regional play at Gillespie, where they were to have played Wednesday 2/26, and they will play on Friday, 2/28 if they were to have won on Wednesday. Also entered at Gillespie are Breese Central, Gillespie, Litchfield, Staunton, and Hillsboro.

The Wesclin Warriors had a great week, beginning with an impressive 45-43 win over Columbia, followed by weekend blowouts of Father McGivney (66-38), and Lebanon (79-23).

Against Columbia, Wesclin avenged a 54-37 loss to the Eagles back in December. This time Coach Brede’s Tribe played a gritty, tough defense to nab the win, holding Columbia’s high-scoring Jackson Holmes to just 11 points. Cole Macke scored 14 to lead WHS, while Luke Serrano had 8, Kyle Elmore 6, Grant Fridley 6, Cam Brandmeyer 6, Carson Wessel 3, and Devon Karhoff 2.

Against Father McGivney, Fridley went off for 22 points, while Serrano had 16, Brandmeyer 12, Elmore 4, Wessel 3, Macke 3, Trey Marks 3, and Joe Gonzalez 2, and Brandon Oelrich 1.

The Lebanon Greyhounds, winless on the season, offered little resistance against Wesclin’s highest output of the year. Brandmeyer led the way wi 17, Fridley had 16, Elmore 14, Serrano 13, Devon Karhoff 6, Trey Marks 3, Gonzalez 3, Ian Henderson 2, J. Spalding 2, Wessel 2, and Macke 1.

The Warriors then played Columbia again on Monday 2/24 in the opener of the Red Bud Region. Then, with a win, they were to have played Nashville on 2/25, and then on to the Championship game on Friday, 2/25, against, probably, Freeburg or Belleville Althoff. Last week’s three wins improved the Tribe’s record to a respectable 17-14 after a slow start.