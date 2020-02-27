Robo Raiders are State Champs!

By Ava Merrifield

For Robo Raiders FTC 7129

This past weekend, February 21-22, 2020, the Robo Raiders FTC 7129, a Mascoutah-based homeschool robotics team, competed at the FIRST Tech Challenge State Championship held in Elgin, IL. The Robo Raiders came home with great news. THEY ARE THE STATE CHAMPIONS! The Robo Raiders accomplished this feat by winning the highest judged award at the Illinois State Championship. By winning this award, the Robo Raiders are not only the top FTC robotics team in the State of Illinois, they also have qualified to represent Illinois as they will compete in the FIRST World Championship in Detroit held in late April.

The FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition in Science and Technology) Robotics State Championship consists of two parts: robot performance and award performance. The Robo Raiders’ robot made it to the division finals in the robot performance side of the competition, but ultimately lost to the team who ended up winning the robot performance portion of the competition.

In award performance, the Robo Raiders won the Inspire Award, which is the top award at any FIRST Tech Challenge competition, recognizing the overall most outstanding team in the competition. The Inspire Award recognizes a team who does very well in all areas of the competition throughout the season, including robot design and functionality, outreach to STEM professionals, and connections with their community to get others involved in robotics.

While the Robo Raiders have a very good robot built through a solid design process, the team really excels in the outreach portion of the competition season. So far this season, the Robo Raiders have taught three weeks of robotics summer camps using a curriculum they wrote themselves, hosted a robot demonstration during Mascoutah’s Chili Fest last October, mentored younger levels of robotics teams (who also went on to compete at their own State Championship), led a robotics demonstration for the Mascoutah Public Library Lego Club, and were the featured guests on a live broadcast of radio program, “The Coffee Hour,” heard last week on KFUO radio out of St. Louis.

Currently, the Robo Raiders are mentoring three LEGO robotics teams for students in grade K through 4th on a weekly basis, and they will be starting to mentor a fourth team based out of the Mascoutah Public Library this week.

The Robo Raiders are also looking to connect with professionals in STEM fields to review their robot, strategy, and design process. So far this season, they have invited over a dozen STEM professionals to visit their work sessions to suggest improvements, and have visited engineering firms in the area to learn about careers in the STEM field.

In addition to the team winning the Inspire Award at the FIRST Tech Challenge State Championship, one of the team mentors, Dr. Denny Davis, won the Compass Award, which recognizes an adult mentor who has had an outstanding influence on their team through guidance and teaching.

The Robo Raiders are already back at work to prepare for their World Championship competition, but they’re always looking to connect to their community and anyone who may want to meet with them or who has questions about what they do. The Robo Raiders would also like to thank their corporate sponsors who have helped to make this successful season possible. Thanks to AFCEA, Leidos, Bayer, and DoDSTEM. To learn more, visit their website at roboraiders.net or reach out to them at teamroboraiders@gmail.com.