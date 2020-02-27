Two MHS Wrestlers Return With Medals

By Garrett Krohne

Mascoutah Herald

Four Mascoutah wrestlers took part in the State Finals this past weekend at State Farm Center in Champaign. Caleb Grau, Kylan Montgomery, Chaster Overton, and David Polaski headed north, but not without a signature send-off by the MHS drumline.

Montgomery was able to win his first match of the day with a first round pin. Overton followed suit with a 3 to 2 victory. Polaski completed the hat trick after winning his first match as well.

The early victories guaranteed there would be two Indians that would come back home with medals.

Mascoutah witnessed two competitors come home with medals, and it was not unfamiliar territory for either wrestler. Those wrestlers were in the form of Grau and Montgomery. Grau finished third in the entire state of Illinois, while Montgomery took care of business in his fifth place match, bringing home another accolade for the team.