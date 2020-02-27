YMCA to Run New Baden Baseball/Softball Program Again

By Randy Pierce

ccn@heraldpubs.com

NEW BADEN – Youth baseball and softball programs this spring and summer in New Baden will again be operated by the Gateway Region YMCA’s Clinton County branch as the result of an agreement approved by village board of trustees at its meeting held on Tuesday, February 18.

As spelled out in the agreement, the YMCA will be responsible for scheduling, management, communication, coordinating the obtaining of equipment, umpires and other operations in exchange for a fee paid to it by the Village of New Baden.

New Baden’s participation in the Mid-County Youth League will include games scheduled to start on May 6 and end on August 5. A fee structure, including a lesser rate for t-ball, has been established for players with the cost being $5 more for non-New Baden residents and five different age divisions proposed, presuming there will be enough registrants to field at least one team in each.

The income from the registrations will be retained by the village and put toward a total of $3761 being paid to the YMCA as part of the agreement to compensate the organization for its operation and management of the program.

The village is agreeing to promote the baseball/softball program through its community newsletter, If the registration incomes exceed anticipated budgeted revenue totals, there are provisions in the agreement concerning the sharing of those profits between the two entities which is preliminarily being estimated at $1044.

Rules for the village park prohibiting weapons and anyone under the influence of alcohol or drugs, personal conduct and additional stipulations involving good sportsmanship and the barring of profanity are incorporated into the agreement.

Also called for is the village’s responsibility to prepare fields for the season, maintain the grounds and help recruit coaches among other details.

Trustee Bob Oster expressed concern about ball team coaches taking it upon themselves to operate equipment used for maintaining the field, saying he wished to make it clear that this would not be tolerated because of liability issues and other possible negative outcomes.

Also at the village board’s February 18 meeting, a general discussion with several residents present occurred concerning the pending ordinance under consideration which is designed to include in the definition of public nuisances any dwelling unit, owner-occupied residential or rental, in which violations of three Illinois laws concerning controlled substances occur.

That ordinance, which is anticipated to come before the village board for approval at its next meeting on Monday, March 2, additionally includes provisions for enforcement action against such public nuisances. The three specific state regulations addressed in this legislation concerning the control of various unlawful drugs, methamphetamine and cannabis.

If the ordinance is approved, safety inspections and confirmation from the village code enforcement officer must take place before occupancy of such dwelling units would be permitted to continue even if the parties responsible for the actions concerning the use or production of the drugs no longer reside there.

Also incorporated in this ordinance is an appeals process for owners of property who feel opposition to the declaration of public nuisances based on these provisions and the placing of liens, with advance notice, on such properties if the nuisance conditions are not abated.

Village Attorney Doug Gruenke, whose office prepared the ordinance based on a similar approach he was part of addressing in Centralia, said this ordinance provides landlords with a “tool” to use in dealing with residential tenants who may be guilty of violation the aforementioned state laws concerning drugs.