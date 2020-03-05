City To Increase Costs At Mascoutah Cemetery

By Pamela Rensing

During the regularly scheduled Mascoutah City Council meeting held Monday, March 2, councilmen discussed rate ranges for grave space and fees at Mascoutah City Cemetery. This was the first reading regarding the proposed change.

The last increase was on May 1, 2013.

Proposed changes include:

-The price of single graves in the city cemetery shall be raised from $450 to $600;

-Opening/Closing Casket Service – Mon thru Fri. shall be raised from $550 to $700;

-Opening/Closing Ashes – Mon. thru Fri shall be raised from $250 to $300;

-Opening/Closing Casket Service – Saturday shall be raised from $700 to $900;

-Opening/Closing Ashes – Saturday shall be raised from $350 to $450;

-Opening/Closing Casket Service – Holidays shall be raised from $850 to $1,100;

-Opening/Closing Ashes – Holidays shall be raised from $450 to $600.

The late fee of $175 for Saturday or Monday Holiday burials has been removed.

The final vote will be held at the next council meeting on Monday, March 16.

The City Council also approved an Engineering Services Agreement with RJN Group, Inc. for the design, preparation of plans, assistance with bidding, and construction observation and management services for the 2020/2021 Sewer Rehabilitation Project in the amount of $84,750. The project will be paid for with City Sewer project funds and TIF 2B project funds budgeted for sewer and manhole repairs.

In 2019, RJN Group completed a sewer cleaning and televising contract in the City where manholes were routinely pumped during heavy rains to protect homes from basement backups.

The area analyzed was located between Lebanon St. and August St. north of Main St. to Harnett St. The analysis area was extended along Church St to 1st Street then south along 1st Street to South St.

RJN Group provided a report identifying defects that were found, and categorized the needed repairs as immediate action items, high priority items, and medium priority items.

Repairing or sealing defects in City sewers and manholes prevent high ground water from entering the sewer system, lessen the burden on the sewer plant, and lower treatment costs.

“They did find many issues. It is a pretty big undertaking,” stated Brad Myers, Mascoutah City Manager. “Costs will be split between this year’s and next year’s budget.”

RJN Group will be responsible for preparing the bid and assisting the City in the selection of the company who will repair the issues.

According to City Attorney Al Paulson, repairing these systems is a dangerous job. There is a variety of possible accidents including cave-ins. He suggested requiring the RJN Group to increase their liability insurance from $1 million to $5 million during these repairs.

The motion was approved.