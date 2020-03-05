MHS Indians Lose A Pair to Close Out Regular Season

By Garrett Krohne

Mascoutah Herald

After the Mascoutah High School Indians wereable to pull out a thrilling victory against Triad in the prior meeting, the two team’s squared off yet again last Tuesday, Feb. 25, this time at the home of the Knights.

The Indians, looking to gain some momentum before a postseason run, were coming off a nail biting win at Waterloo four days before.

The first quarter witnessed the Knights jump out to an early lead, and they were able to build their lead to six going into the second quarter. The Indians fell victim to a 20-11 Triad burst in the second quarter which led to a 35 to 20 halftime score.

The Indians, desperately looking to pick things up offensively, answered the bell in the second half. Mascoutah erupted for 22 third quarter points, and the once double digit lead had dwindled down to five heading into the final eight minutes.

The Indians continued their strong offensive effort in the fourth quarter, but to the dismay of the Indian faithful, the Knights picked it up as well. Triad was able to outscore the Indians 24 to 23 in the final frame to capture a 71 to 65 victory.

The loss put the Indians (15-15) at .500 on the season.

In their final regular season game of the campaign, the team found themselves matched up with Jerseyville. The Indians were able to jump on top early in a tightly contested opening period before eventually going into the second with a 10 to 9 lead.

After a sluggish start, the Panthers showcased their offense in period two. A 24 to 15 scoring burst in the second quarter enabled the visitors to take a nine point lead at the midway point of the contest. After surrendering the lead, Mascoutah looked to slow down the Panther surge in the second half.

The Indians continued to struggle to get stops, and Jersey went off for another 22 points, and Mascoutah watched the score swell to 55 to 37 with only eight minutes to play.

Mascoutah was able to outscore Jersey in period four, but the production in the middle quarters were too much for the Indians to overcome.

Jersey was able to escape MHS with a 66 to 51 victory, spoiling the senior night festivities for the Indians.

The Indians begin play in the Marion Regional Wednesday, March 4th, at 7 p.m. against Marion.