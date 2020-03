Mascoutah Police Report – February 21 thru February 27

Friday, Feb. 21

Ambulance Call – 1600 block Landmark Dr/Glander

Ambulance Call – 600 block Moorland Cir/Sirtak

Traffic Accident Pedestrian – IL Rt 177/Glander

Ambulance Call – 600 block Corvair Dr/Weck

911 Open Line – 1600 block Landmark Dr/Weck

Assist Other Agency – Old State Rt 158/State Rt 161 East/Sirtak

Possession Cannabis – 10 Grams – Mascoutah High School/ Sunnquist

Ambulance Call – 300 block Douglas Ave/Sirtak

Vehicle Lock Out – 1900 block Nathan Ave/Rettig

Possession of Cannabis – 1300 block of W. Main/Sunnquist – Juvenile

Saturday, Feb. 22

Information – 11100 block Fuesser Rd / Rettig

Ambulance Call – 1600 block Landmark Dr / Glander

Ambulance Call – 300 block S 6th St / Sirtak

Suspicious Vehicle – Fuesser Rd/Hunters Trl / Sirtak

Ambulance Call – 9700 block Hayden Dr / Glander

Suspicious Vehicle – 9900 block Citation Ct / Sirtak

Assist Other Agency – 700 block S Madison St / Rettig

Suspicious Activity/Circumstance – 500 block N 4th St / Glander

Alarms – 600 block Daniel Dr / Glander

Verbal Disturbance – 300 block N 5th St / Glander

Animal Complaint – 1200 block Winding Oaks Ln / Weck

Uninsured Vehicle – 1400 block N. County/Weck – Luke Spataro, 32, Fairview Heights

Sunday, Feb. 23

Traffic Accident Over $500 – N 6th St/Fuesser Rd/Bumpers

Assist Other Agency – 20 block I-64/Rettig

Suspicious Activity/Circumstance – 1000 block W Green St/Veres

Fire Call – 400 block Douglas Ave/Rettig

Suspicious Vehicle – 600 block E South St/Veres

Violation Order Protection – 20 block W Main St/Bumpers

911 Open Line – 300 block Douglas Ave/Glander

Ambulance Call – 300 block S 5th St/Veres

Vehicle Lock Out – 300 block N Jefferson St/Rettig

Failure to Reduce Speed – 6th & Fuesser/Bumpers – George Fagan, 66, Mascoutah

Monday, Feb. 24

Suspicious Vehicle – 10000 block Progress Pkwy/Sirtak

Alarms – 1400 block N 6th St/Watkins

Assist Other Agency – 100 block W Casad St/Veres

Ambulance Call – 2200 block Pulliam Ave/Rettig

Failure to Reduce Speed/Uninsured Vehicle – Rt. 4 & Rt. 161/Watkins – Jacob Hatley, 31, Sparta

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Ordinance Soliciting Without a License – 1200 block Larkspur Dr/Watkins

Ambulance Call – 400 block N Jefferson St/Watkins

Information – 30 block W Poplar St/Watkins

Well Being Check – 600 block Legacy Place/Rettig

Ambulance Call – 300 block E George St/Watkins

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Assist other Agency – 3400 block Carlyle Ave/Bumpers

Well Being Check – 1500 block N County Rd/Heinen

Assist to Schools – Mascoutah Middle School/Sunnquist

Alarms – 700 block N Jefferson St /Sirtak

Thursday, Feb. 27

Well Being Check – 200 block E Main St/Sirtak

911 Open Line – 400 block N 9th St/Veres

Possession <15 Grams Controlled Substance – Mascoutah High School/Sunnquist

Suspicious Vehicle – S Lebanon Ave/E Main St/Sirtak

Ambulance Call – 200 block S 10th St/Bumpers

911 Open Line – 100 block E Main St/Veres

Ambulance Call – 200 block S 10th St/Sirtak

Traffic Accident Over $500 – State Rt 4/Glander

911 Open Line – 300 block Douglas Ave/Veres

Speeding – 700 block N. Jefferson/Bumpers – Shannon Baxter, 42, Mascoutah

Failure to Reduce Speed – Rt. 4 & Rt. 161/Glander – Michelle Weir, 36, Mascoutah